Hanging baskets on King Street to keep Charleston lovely through the seasons

The city of Charleston, along with Explore Charleston, the Charleston Restaurant Foundation and Charleston Water System, has provided hanging baskets for buildings on King Street.

From Broad Street to Spring Street, the baskets line the city’s most popular shopping avenue in what leaders hope will become a yearly tradition.

Doug Warner, director of media relations at the Charleston Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, has already sponsored two baskets in memory of his father and mother-in-law.

The baskets will hang year-round, with seasonal flowers and decorations added as the Holy City’s weather shifts throughout the year.

Warner said the idea began over the summer when Hotel Bennett and Halls Chophouse strung hanging plants outside their buildings. When the city began planning its annual holiday decorations, the hanging baskets struck leaders as a cheaper and more versatile alternative to traditional lights.

While they’re currently filled with holiday cheer, sponsorships will pay for gardeners to replace the winter decor with seasonal flowers for spring and summer, Warner said.

“This is the first step,” Warner said. “The idea was to do something that would change the momentum on King Street (but now) we can not only do something fun for the holidays, we can lay the ground for something year-round.”

As part of an annual sponsorship program that runs from January to December, people can dedicate up to a dozen of the baskets to their loved ones. The sponsored baskets will each feature a nameplate with up to 15 characters, and the basket’s honoree will be sent a letter of acknowledgement.

So far, Warner’s been pleased with the festive look. In coming years, he said he hopes to add more decor between streetlights.

For more information, visit kingstreetbaskets.com or email organizers at kingbasket@explorecharleston.com. A single basket costs $500, and sponsors can finance a full block of baskets for $6,000.