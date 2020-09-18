Hanahan sanitation crew helps injured resident with garbage pick-up

Taking out the trash. It’s a weekly ritual that most view as a necessary nuisance. Collecting all the junk in the house and then rolling the can down to the end of a driveway seems like such a simple task.

It's a routine that many take for granted — unless you have a broken shoulder and four broken bones in your foot.

In late April, Renee Szczepanski was injured during a cycling accident, breaking her shoulder and foot in four places. Taking her trash to the end of her Hanahan driveway might as well have been like finishing the Boston Marathon.

Enter the Hanahan public works three-team sanitation crew of Alvin Gordon, Will Weslanski and Anthony Carpenter.

For the first few weeks after her accident, Szczepanski got a neighbor to roll her trash up and down the incline of her driveway, but she knew it wasn’t a permanent solution.

“You can’t do anything with a broken shoulder, you can’t bend over and you can’t pick stuff up,” Szczepanski said. “For the first couple of weeks I didn’t empty my garbage, then I got a neighbor to help, but I knew that couldn’t last.”

Sleeping on her couch early one morning, Szczepanski heard the garbage truck coming down the street. She jumped on her scooter, which she had been using to get around her house since the accident, and headed to the front door to get their attention.

“I’m waving like an idiot, just trying to get them to look, and the driver saw me and one of the guys got off the truck and came to the door,” said Szczepanski, who works as a real estate agent.

Szczepanski and Gordon talked briefly. Gordon could see that Szczepanski was having issues getting around and he figured the least he could do was help get the trash from her home to the truck. His grandmother had taught him that.

“I saw her at the door, she told me what happened to her and I just knew she needed some help. It was the right thing to do,” said Gordon, who has been working for Hanahan Public Works for three years.

For the next two months the sanitation crew would stop at Szczepanski's home, walk up to her front door, take her roll-away can to the truck and then put it back in its place.

“It seems like such a small gesture, but it’s not,” said Szczepanski, who has fully recovered from her injuries but still gets emotional talking about the ordeal. “You have no idea what you can’t do until you can’t do it. I don’t think they realized how nice it was to have someone do something like that for so long."

Szczepanski had plenty of support while she was laid up from friends and neighbors. They brought her food and went to the grocery store, but that’s what friends do. The trio were city employees who didn't need to go out of their way to help.

"They could have done nothing, they could have said, "This is her problem,' and they would have been right, it was my problem," Szczepanski said. "They took the extra effort to be kind to me and they didn’t do it just once, but for two months.”

Still in a walking boot in August, Szczepanski made a point to go down to the Hanahan Public Works office and thank Gordon and the crew in person.

Joe Gill, the director, had no idea this had been going on. He also wasn’t surprised.

“This is not something that we tell our guys to do, they just do it on their own, they are just good people,” Gill said. “The residents really get to know these guys and develop a real relationship with them. It’s a unique system.”

The city of Hanahan uses its own workers to collect trash. Unlike several municipalities in the tri-county area that contract out garbage pick-up and disposal to an outside company. Goose Creek and Moncks Corner also use their own city crews to collect trash.

“We’ve had a loader on one of our trucks for 44 years,” Gill said.

The city has four garbage trucks with eight loaders and four drivers to service a city of about 25,000. Because of the coronavirus pandemic and with people working from home, trash collection in Hanahan has increased nearly 50 percent in the last seven months, from 500 tons a month to more than 700 tons, according to Gill.

The annual budget for the Hanahan Public Works is around $1 million.

“Right now we’re living in a time where everything is negative,” Szczepanski said. “You have riots, people always arguing with each other, it’s an election year and there’s a pandemic. People are fighting about masks. These guys did something nice and they didn’t have to. Why can’t everyone go out and do something like these guys did for me. It was an true act of kindness.”