Hanahan presses ahead with new recreation complex, upgrades after $13.9M referendum passes

HANAHAN — The city is expected to break ground in April on a 53-acre recreation complex in Tanner Plantation after voters overwhelmingly passed a $13.9 million bond referendum to fund the new facility and upgrades to existing parks.

Since 2010, the population in Hanahan has grown more than 50 percent from 18,000 to nearly 27,000 residents. The Recreation Department has not been able to keep up with the demand for new facilities, especially youth baseball, softball and soccer fields.

“We haven’t been able to add a single recreation field and our youth programs have grown significantly in the last 10 years,” said Mayor Christie Rainwater. “With the bond referendum passing, hopefully, we’ll be able to spread out a little bit more to accommodate all the programs we want to offer.”

The referendum, which was on the Nov. 3 ballot, passed 76 percent (3,817 votes) to 24 percent (1,176).

The new facilities and upgrades will hopefully mean that youth soccer programs will not have to share the same fields with baseball teams.

C.J. Yerage has a daughter who plays soccer and a son playing baseball and often times both are having to use the same complex.

“The city has such a great recreation program, but it needed more space because there was so much interest,” Yerage said. “Our daughter would practice soccer in the outfield of the baseball field and the next day our son would be playing baseball on the same field. I’m glad everyone supported the bond because the city was in desperate need of more fields and recreation facilities.”

The bond will include funds for:

53-acre park on Williams Lane in Tanner Plantation.

Steward Street/Old Public Works — fishing, pavilion, community room.

Loftis Field improvements with lighting.

Spell Field improvements with lighting.

Railroad Avenue complex improvements.

Venice Park improvements.

Roma Park improvements.

Bettis Boat Landing boardwalk.

“We’ve got a little something for everyone, young and old,” Rainwater said. “We’ll have a kayak launch and a playground on Steward Street and some party shelters. We wanted to encompass the needs of all of our citizens.”

The new park in sprawling Tanner Plantation will be a top priority. Plans for the complex have been in the works for more than two years, and bids will go out in January. The city hopes to break ground in April.

Hanahan Parks and Recreation Director Randy Moneymaker said he anticipates the complex will open to the public in fall 2022.

“That’s the goal,” Moneymaker said. “Our youth programs have become very popular. The added fields will free up other fields and have a positive impact on every program we have.”

The referendum is part of an overall plan to update and expand the city’s recreation reach.

Construction on a new boardwalk near the amphitheater started this past August and is just part of a nearly $1 million investment the city has made in the recreation area off of Railroad Avenue. The Recreation Department recently completed renovations on two more athletic fields that can be used for baseball, softball and soccer with a price tag of $600,000.

“With interest rates and construction costs relatively low right now, this was the ideal time to get started on these projects,” Rainwater said. “I went into our city manager’s office the day after the election and said, ‘Ready, set, go.’ The fact that this was a resounding yes from our citizens is very reassuring for all of us and speaks loudly about the need for more recreation facilities.”

The bond referendum will allow the city to finance the construction of these projects using the proceeds from the bond sale.