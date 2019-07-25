A teenager and a juvenile have been arrested in connection with a double homicide in Hanahan, authorities said on Thursday.

Raquan Hughes, a 19-year-old Goose Creek resident, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with being an accessory to murder, possessing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and obstruction of justice, according to the Hanahan Police Department.

An unnamed juvenile was arrested on Tuesday and charged with obstruction of justice, police said.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Friday near Corner Avenue and Purvis Street in Hanahan near the North Charleston border, police said.

Keyon Q. White, 19, and Timothy Z. Wright, 18, died of gunshot wounds, according to Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver.

A third victim, identified only as a 19-year-old male, suffered life-threatening injuries during the shooting, police said.

The teens killed were the city’s first homicides this year, and the 35th and 36th in the tri-county, according to a Post and Courier database.

Further information was not available on Thursday.