Raquan Hughes

Raquan Hughes. Hanahan Police Department/Provided

 Hanahan Police Department

A teenager and a juvenile have been arrested in connection with a double homicide in Hanahan, authorities said on Thursday.

Raquan Hughes, a 19-year-old Goose Creek resident, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with being an accessory to murder, possessing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and obstruction of justice, according to the Hanahan Police Department.

An unnamed juvenile was arrested on Tuesday and charged with obstruction of justice, police said. 

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Friday near Corner Avenue and Purvis Street in Hanahan near the North Charleston border, police said. 

Keyon Q. White, 19, and Timothy Z. Wright, 18, died of gunshot wounds, according to Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver. 

A third victim, identified only as a 19-year-old male, suffered life-threatening injuries during the shooting, police said. 

The teens killed were the city’s first homicides this year, and the 35th and 36th in the tri-county, according to a Post and Courier database.

Further information was not available on Thursday. 

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Tags

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.