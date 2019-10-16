Officials won't pursue charges against an 11-year-old Hanahan boy who apparently shot his younger sister by accident as they played with a handgun.
The children's mother, however, has been charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.
Bernadette Renae Owens, 30, left the two children alone at their home on Robinson Street on the night of Oct. 8, police said. The home was unfurnished and littered with feces and food, according to an incident report, and there was a loaded gun left in a laundry basket on Owens' bedroom floor.
The children found the gun and were playing with it when the boy accidentally shot 10-year-old Cabriya Lucas, police said. She died before officials arrived around 10 p.m.
"This just isn't a deceased little 10-year-old girl," Lt. Cassie Brooks said. "We have a little boy that made a mistake but it was an accident, and he's suffering right along with the rest of the family."
Owens was arrested the next day on two charges of unlawful conduct toward a child and posted $80,000 bail. Police waited a week to announce the arrest because they were still investigating, Chief Dennis Turner said.
Police declined to say whether the 11-year-old is in her care.
Since 1999, 74 South Carolina children have been fatally shot by accident, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control. Only one of them, a teenager killed in 2015, occurred in Berkeley County.
"Lives have been changed because of essentially a senseless act, because of irresponsibility," Turner said. "You hear about these all the time, you read them in the news. But this was hard."