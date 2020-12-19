Hanahan mayor attends White House Vaccine Summit, warns against 'random opinions' online

HANAHAN — Mayor Christie Rainwater sees all the misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine floating around on social media.

It’s one of the reasons she felt compelled to attend the Vaccine Summit at the White House earlier this month.

Rainwater was among about 80 federal, state, municipal and business leaders from across the country to take part in the gathering Dec. 8 in Washington. Charleston County Council Chairman Elliott Summey also attended.

The summit featured President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and several government experts, including U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams. It is part of the administration’s effort to persuade the public that the vaccine is safe and lay out the administration’s plans to bring it to the American people.

“What I don’t want is for people to get their information about the vaccine from Facebook or from some random opinions they see on the internet,” Rainwater said. “I learned a lot from the presentations, and I loved getting my information straight from the source.”

The first Food and Drug Administration-authorized vaccine arrived in South Carolina earlier in the week as front-line medical workers were the first to get the shot on Monday.

These were the first of two required doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Everyone who receives it will need a booster shot three weeks later.

The state received its allocated 43,000 doses this week. The federal government will provide additional allocations on a weekly basis, with South Carolina expected to receive 200,000 doses by the end of the year, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

“There’s a lot of bad information out there and some people are worried about getting the vaccine,” said Happy Everett, chief nursing officer at Roper-St. Francis Mount Pleasant Hospital. “We want to make sure that everyone is well informed on what they are putting into their bodies and they feel confident about it.”

More vaccines should start to become available as other manufacturers, such as Moderna, get authorization from the FDA. An advisory panel voted Thursday to recommend the FDA authorize Moderna's vaccine for emergency use, as they did last week for Pfizer's vaccine. The FDA is expected to quickly authorize emergency use of the vaccine, which means it could start being administered as early as next week.

Rainwater said she plans to get the vaccine when it becomes available to her, but will not publicly encourage Hanahan residents to do the same.

“I don’t want people to feel like the federal government is mandating that everyone has to take the vaccine,” she said. “People need to get all the information they can and then make the best decision for themselves and their families.”

Hanahan does not require residents to wears masks in public places, but does have a resolution in place that encourages wearing masks and social distancing.

“We encourage people to make the right choices, but we don’t mandate it,” Rainwater said. “We want people to make the best decisions to protect themselves and their families, but we also realize that this country was built on freedom.”

Berkeley County has recorded over 7,600 COVID-19 cases since March and over 700 cases in the past 14 days.

“The county has a very targeted approach,” said Emergency Management Director Ben Almquist. “We’ve found that taking a targeted approach, it’s much more effective. Rather than applying the same rules to our high-density population and our rural population, we’ve tailored our strategies to help mitigate the spread as best we can.”

Earlier in the week, Gov. Henry McMaster said he plans to get the vaccine as soon as it’s available to him. He also encouraged residents to keep doing what they’ve been doing during the pandemic. Though COVID-19 cases have risen in the state, he said he has no plans to add any additional restrictions.

In all, about 50,000 vaccination sites are enrolled in the U.S. government’s distribution system.