A Hanahan man pleaded has pleaded guilty on Thursday to fatally shooting his younger brother after a dispute in 2016.
Marquis Dominique Desaussure, a 30-year-old resident of Dart Drive, received a 10-year prison sentence with credit given for 2 years, 24 days of time already served in custody, according to court records.
Court documents show Desaussure entered what is known as an Alford plea, in which a defendant asserts their innocence but admits that there is enough evidence that a jury would likely convict them.
Authorities stated that Desaussure fatally shot his 24-year-old brother Tre during a fight and left him for dead at Chester Place Apartments in North Charleston on Nov. 27, 2016.
Officers were called to the complex at 4747 Lambs Road by a resident who found Tre Desaussure's body in a parking lot shortly before 2 a.m.
An affidavit stated that the Desaussure brothers met up to swap vehicles when they got into an altercation.
Witnesses heard Tre talking to Marquis about pulling out a gun and asking if his brother was going to shoot him, the affidavit stated.
Moments later, three shots were fired, police said. Marquis Desaussure drove away. He was arrested that night.