Hanahan man arrested in Thanksgiving sword attack on parents, police say

HANAHAN — A young man walked into his parents' home on Hagood Avenue "with a smile on his face" Thanksgiving Day and then attacked his father and mother with a sword, police said.
Tyell Maurek Grant, 21, was charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was booked into the Berkeley County Detention Center on Friday afternoon. He was denied bond at a Friday hearing.
The Hanahan Police Department responded to the home about 10 a.m. Officers arrived to find the mother with "severe trauma" on the front porch and the father, also severely injured, inside on a couch.
The names of the victims, who were taken to Trident Medical Center and the Medical University of South Carolina, were redacted from the police report. But Hanahan Police Chief Dennis Turner confirmed they were Grant's parents.
Their conditions were not available on Monday.
The man's father told police Grant walked inside with a smile and immediately "began to swing a sword." Grant's mother stepped in to stop the attack. Both were struck repeatedly.
Grant was arrested Thursday afternoon.
Grant's address is recorded as an apartment on Murray Drive, less than a mile away from where the incident took place.