Hanahan, Goose Creek among hardest-working cities in SC, according to website Zippia

HANAHAN — The Lowcountry might be the hardest working region in South Carolina, but that's partly because so many of us are stuck in stop-and-go traffic for so long each day.

Hanahan was named the "Hardest Working City" in South Carolina recently by zippia.com. Five of the top six cities in South Carolina came from the tri-county area.

Goose Creek came it at No. 2 in this year's rankings. Charleston (4), Ladson (5) and North Charleston (6) also were all among this year's top 10 cities in the state.

Zippia sifted through the most recent American Community Survey from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine its rankings. The website ranked just shy of 4,000 cities across the country. Among the metrics used to rank individual cities were average hours worked plus the average commute time.

“It wasn’t just the number of hours worked,” said Kathy Morris, a marketing manager for Zippia, a jobs search website. “We wanted to take into account how many hours the average worker put in, plus their daily commute. Both of those numbers are important when determining just how long a person is working.”

After that, Zippia examined the number of workers per household (employee labor force divided by the number of households) and the percent of residents in each location who are part of the labor force. The higher the numbers in both categories, the harder working the city.

The average worker in Hanahan puts in about 42 hours a week, has a 36-minute daily commute and 71 percent of the labor force in the city has a job.

“Those are really strong numbers, especially the percentage of workforce that has remained employed during a pandemic,” Morris said.

In Goose Creek, the average worker put in 44.4 hours per week and had the same 36-minute daily commute as Hanahan residents. Goose Creek fell just behind Hanahan with 66.9 percent of its labor force employed.

“I’ve always felt like Hanahan is a blue-collar kind of town,” said Bryan Couture, who lives in Tanner Plantation and works for a local tech company. “People have that work ethic ... and that why I think things get done around here.”

Don’t confuse hard work and a blue-collar mentality with low-paying jobs in the community. The average household income in Hanahan is $68,703, according to the 2019 Income and Poverty report published by the U.S. Census Bureau.

SC Top-10 Hardest Working Cities 1. Hanahan 2. Goose Creek 3. Dentsville 4. Charleston 5. Ladson 6. North Charleston 7. Port Royal 8. Bluffton 9. Lexington 10. Simpsonville Source: Zippia.com

“I love to tell people that Hanahan residents don’t give 100 percent, they give 101 percent effort,” said Mayor Christie Rainwater. “There’s a level of excellence, a standard where people in town are willing to give a little extra. Considering what some of the commute times are around Charleston, 36 minutes is pretty good. Overall, it was very cool to find out we were one of the hardest working cities in the state.”

Residents of Ladson had the longest commute of any drivers in South Carolina at nearly an hour — 55.4 minutes daily. Dentsville was third overall in the rankings and the only city outside of the Lowcountry to make the top five. The other top 10 cities were Port Royal (7) Bluffton (8) Lexington (9) and Simpsonville (10).

Despite it's No. 1 ranking in South Carolina, Hanahan did not crack the top 50 hardest working cities nationally. The hardest working city in the U.S. was Sudley, Va., a suburb of Washington, D.C. The average work week for Sudley’s residents is 42 hours. Toss in an average commute of 50 minutes daily and Sudley workers deserve a raise.

In 2019, Tega City, a suburb of Charlotte, top Zippia’s list in South Carolina.