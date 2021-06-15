Hanahan couple charged with storming US Capitol during Jan. 6 riot

Federal agents have arrested a Hanahan couple in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol building.

John Hubert Getsinger Jr., 52, and his wife, Stacie Ann Hargis-Getsinger, 43, stormed the Capitol together and posted on Facebook about it, according to an FBI agent's affidavit, uploaded online June 15 by a Huffington Post reporter.

The pair appeared in court together Tuesday afternoon and were arraigned on charges of unlawfully entering the Capitol building and disrupting a session of Congress.

The Getsingers each face up to one year in prison and fines of up to $100,000. They were each released Tuesday on bonds of $75,000.

The pair are the seventh and eighth South Carolinians to be ensnared by a massive federal investigation into the riot at the Capitol.

For more than five months, FBI agents and prosecutors from the U.S. Department of Justice have steadily tracked down members of the violent mob that overpowered Capitol police and stormed the seat of the U.S. government on Jan. 6.

The crowd, made up overwhelmingly of supporters of President Donald Trump, briefly delayed Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election, which Democrat Joe Biden won.

Rioters attacked police officers, smashed windows, ransacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office and spilled out onto the floor of the Senate before officers regained control of the building.

Investigators tracked down the Getsingers with the help of four witnesses, video footage from the riot, social media posts and phone GPS data, according to the FBI agent's affidavit.

In that filing, FBI agent James Patterson included screenshots of surveillance footage that shows the couple entering the Capitol and walking through the Rotunda, holding hands at one point.

Cell phone GPS records also place the couple inside the Capitol during the riot, the agent testified.

After the riot, Hargis-Getsinger posted on Facebook that she entered the Capitol after hearing speeches from Trump and far-right radio show host Alex Jones, according to a screenshot attached to the filing.

She wrote she didn't see anyone damage the inside of the Capitol building or go into a chamber of Congress.

"The media is making this out that we stormed the capital (sic) with guns and bats," Hargis-Getsinger wrote. "Not true. This election was rigged, and this ain't over."

But days after the riot, in Facebook messages later examined by the FBI, the pair expressed varying levels of concern about whether they could be arrested for their role in the Capitol storming.

"It'll be fine," John Getsinger predicted, incorrectly, in a Jan. 8 message to a Facebook group chat.

His wife was more worried.

"We were inside and they are looking for every single one," she wrote on Jan 11.

Neither Getsinger, 52, nor Hargis-Getsinger, 43, has a significant criminal history in South Carolina, background checks show.

Hargis-Getsinger breeds and sells exotic cats from her Hanahan home, according to online listings. She specializes in producing well-mannered Savannah cats, a cross breed between an African Serval and a domestic housecat, according to her website, where she lists them for more than $16,000.

Hargis-Getsinger is the first woman from South Carolina to be charged with storming the Capitol.

