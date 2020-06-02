Hanahan babysitter charged in death of 2-year-old boy found in pool

A babysitter whose 2-year-old ward died after being found unresponsive in a Hanahan swimming pool was jailed and released on bond.
Stefanie Ann Johnson was watching the boy May 23 when he was found face-down in a pool on River Rock Road, according to police reports.
First responders took the boy, who was breathing shallowly and had bruises on his face, to Medical University Hospital, where he was placed on a ventilator but later died, Chief Dennis Turner said.
Johnson told police she'd taken prescription drugs and had been drinking, according to an incident report. She was arrested that night on a charge of unlawful conduct toward a child, Dennis said.
Police are continuing to investigate and await test results, Turner said.