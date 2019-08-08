A private ambulance company in Hanahan has repaid 89 employees a total of $212,493 in back wages after a U.S. Department of Labor investigation revealed it violated federal overtime laws.

MedTrust Medical Transport, which has operated since 2012, misapplied an exemption to the Fair Labor Standards Act and didn't pay overtime to its employees who worked over 40 hours on alternating workweek schedules of 48 and 72 hours.

Since the employees were paid fixed salaries, they didn't meet the criteria for the exemption the company tried to apply, so they were therefore owed overtime for all hours worked over 40 hours per week, according to the department.

“Guaranteed payments that are meant to include regular and overtime pay often fail to comply with the law and can result in significant back wage liabilities,” Jamie Benefiel, the Columbia Wage and Hour Division District Director, said in a statement. "These mistakes can be avoided."

There were no subsequent punishments mentioned in the release since the payments were reimbursed. MedTrust Controller Kathy Barwick said in a statement the company complied fully with the audit and the matter is resolved.

"The only determination was with regard to our overtime calculation methodology for our salaried, non-exempt employees. With the department’s guidance, we revised our calculations," she said. "We have paid all (Department of Labor) re-calculated overtime to our employees. No fines or penalties were assessed."

In addition to its Hanahan offices, MedTrust has branches in Myrtle Beach and Jacksonville, Fla. The company also has ambulance substations in Moncks Corner, Summerville, Walterboro, Murrells Inlet, Georgetown and North Myrtle Beach.

According to Glassdoor.com, the company employs between 51 and 200 people.