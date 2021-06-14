Half of prehistoric SC site may be claimed by the sea by fall

One of the Pockoy Island shell rings, archaeological sites that researchers have been trying to rapidly catalogue in recent years, may be entirely washed into the ocean by fall.

That's according to a presentation given by archaeological officials with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources during a June 14 conference in Charleston on preserving historic sites in the midst of climate change.

The shell rings date back 4,300 years, and are locations where Archaic era peoples in coastal South Carolina deposited shells, pottery fragments and pins made of bone, which were sometimes highly decorated. They were only discovered in 2016 when that section of the coast was surveyed with LiDAR, a type of elevation-sensing laser. Researchers studying these and similar sites suggest they were used as trash piles, or potentially later as large monuments.

Pockoy Island was once surrounded by marsh at the edge of larger Edisto Island, but in recent years it has been eroding at roughly 50 feet a year. Archaeologists working to study the two shell rings there are racing against the clock to collect materials before the ocean claims it. Programs in 2019 brought hundreds of volunteers, including children visiting with families or on school trips, who came in to help sort artifacts; hundreds more were scheduled to help again in May 2020.

But the coronavirus pandemic canceled it, said Meg Gaillard, an archaeologist with SCDNR. At that point, about a third of the first ring was left, but that portion should be gone the next time site work commences in the fall.

A second ring further from the ocean on the island still remains. The entire island and the second ring with it may be gone by 2050, Gaillard said, but she added that estimate may even be optimistic based on the frequency of storms that have caused worse erosion at the site, even when they pass offshore.

Still, Pockoy Island is one of the closest-studied sites of its kind and has produced mountains of data already.

"We’re still going through those artifacts today," Gaillard said.

The problem of oceans threatening significant coastal sites is not exclusive to South Carolina, and is projected to get worse as sea level rise continues. In all, more than 13,000 archaeological sites along the south Atlantic and Gulf coasts are potentially at risk with just 3 feet of sea level rise, according to a 2017 study.

"In the ground, archeological resources cannot simply be moved inland, raised on piers or in many cases buttressed with sea walls or groins," said Karen Smith, another DNR archaeologist who also spoke at the conference.

At the Spanish Mount site about 5 miles away from Pockoy, state officials had tried to build a retaining wall to keep the mound in place in the early 2000s. The shell mound is also in the Edisto Island area, opposite Edisto Beach, on the Wadmalaw River. It was built between 100 and 300 years after the Pockoy rings were constructed.

But the 2015 flood that affected much of South Carolina ruptured the protective wall, Smith said, and today most of Spanish Mount has been overwashed by the tidal river.

On Pockoy, high tides have dealt blows beyond the already rapid clip of erosion. In September of 2018, Smith said, a king tide event sent the ocean washing over the entirety of the first shell ring and filled in some of the excavation areas.

The team built a berm after that to keep the highest waves at bay, but it only lasted for a short time.