Hail, wind, heavy rain cause power outages, flooding in Lowcountry

A thunderstorm tore through Charleston, Colleton and Berkeley counties the evening of June 15, causing power outages and dropping hail.

In a thunderstorm warning issued shortly before 8 p.m., the NWS warned wind gusts could reach 60 miles per hour while the storm drops quarter-sized hail.

Social media users shared photos of hail and rainbows as the storm slowly moved through the region at sunset.

Hail the size of a half dollar, or 1.25 inches, was reported to have fallen near Cypress Campground Road in Berkeley County, according to the NWS. Quarter-sized hail was reported in Grand Oaks Plantation in West Ashley.

The thunderstorm warning expired at 9 p.m. for Charleston and Colleton counties. The warning for Berkeley County expired at 8:45 p.m.

A separate flood advisory was issued for Charleston County. Initially scheduled to expire at 9:30 p.m., it was extended an additional hour.

The county reported at 9:45 p.m. several road were closed due to flooding, including Calhoun Street between Rutledge and Smith, Hagood Avenue from Fishburne to Line Street, and the areas surrounding Cannon Park.

The NWS reported shortly before 10 p.m. that 1.5 inches to 3 inches of rain had fallen in West Ashley and downtown Charleston, further inundating areas that had flooded during the weekend.

The storm knocked down a powerline on May River Road, or S.C. Highway 46, in Bluffton, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office. The road is closed between Gibbet Road and Buckwalter Parkway. Dominion Energy has been notified of the incident and crews are working to address the issue, which is estimated to take at least a few hours.

Dominion Energy reported 2,810 outages in Beaufort County at 9 p.m. An additional 478 outages were reported in Charleston County.