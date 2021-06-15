You are the owner of this article.
Hail, high winds a risk in thunderstorm warning for Charleston, Berkeley counties

The National Weather Service has issued a thunderstorm warning for Charleston, Colleton and Berkeley counties, warning of high winds and hail. 

The NWS warns wind gusts could reach 60 miles per hour while the storm drops quarter-sized hail. 

Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Wind is expected to damage trees and powerlines. 

The NWS urges residents to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. 

The thunderstorm warning expires at 9 p.m. for Charleston and Colleton counties. The warning for Berkeley County expires at 8:45 p.m. 

A separate flood advisory was issued for Charleston County. It is scheduled to expire at 9:30 p.m. 

The NWS warns the storm could drop a quick inch of rain and produce minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas in downtown Charleston and West Ashley. 

Steve Garrison

