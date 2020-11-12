Gusty winds replace rain Thursday night as Charleston area sees scattered power outages

As the Charleston area dried out Thursday night after rain that caused some flooding and led to road closures, gusty winds came in, causing power outages and closing the Ben Sawyer Bridge between Mount Pleasant and Sullivan's Island.

Strong winds coming in behind a cold front would continue to impact areas east of U.S. Highway 17 Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service's North Charleston office.

"The combination of the nearby proximity to Tropical Storm Eta and cooler air rushing in behind a cold front will allow for strong northeast and east winds over parts of the South Carolina coastal counties through midnight," the Weather Service said. "Wind gusts will be as high as 40 to 50 mph, resulting in isolated downed trees and power lines. The strongest winds will be east of the intra-coastal to the coast."

Around 10:30 p.m., Dominon Energy was reporting 121 outages in Charleston County.

Paul Fischer, a spokesman for the utility, confirmed crews were on the ground working to restore power as quickly as possible.

The Ben Sawyer Bridge reopened around 9 p.m. but Dominion crews would be making repairs into Friday, Fischer said.

Rain fell Thursday afternoon and into the evening hours, but a major downpour never materialized. The Charleston area did not see a major flooding event; however, the accumulated water did create some flooding headaches around the evening commute.

Rain at high tide often compounds flooding issues in the low-lying Charleston region. High tide for 5 p.m. is forecast at 6.7 feet, slightly below the standard threshold for minor flooding.

Charleston police asked motorists to use caution while driving at night because of water on roadways.

A car on Drake Street stalled after the driver tried to get through the rising water here. #Charleston Police Officer Joe Piech is assisting an older passenger climb out the driver side window. The driver is from North Carolina and didn’t know the road flooded. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/cH7R556vfG — Mikaela Porter (@mikaelareporter) November 12, 2020

As of 3:30 p.m., the Weather Service said between 1 and 1½ inches of rain had fallen with an additional 1 to 2 inches expected in the coming hours.

An updated rainfall total was not available Thursday night.

Storms were expected to move offshore late tonight, forecasters said.

The Weather Service issued a coastal flood advisory from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday for coastal Colleton County and Charleston County in anticipation of tidal flooding.

Gregory Yee contributed to this report.