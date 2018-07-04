A man who died after being shot in the Ravenel area has been identified as a 31-year-old from a rural section of Charleston County.
Kory Nason, of Hollywood, was still alive when deputies of the Charleston County Sheriff's Office found him on June 27. Officers responded around 5:30 p.m., though the shooting happened at about 5:10 p.m., according to Deputy Coroner Christina Harrison.
He had sustained a gunshot wound to his pelvic area, but died on scene, on McCombs Road, near Savannah Highway and S.C. 162. Officers attempted lifesaving measures when they found him, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Nason was the owner of Nason's Tree Service, according to a death notice sent to the Post and Courier.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff's Office at 843-743-7200 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.