Charleston county deputies responded to an episode of domestic violence on Johns Island early Friday morning. One of the deputies fatally shot a gunman at the scene after a brief altercation in which the man fired at officers.
That man has been identified as 24-year-old Joseph Dawson from the Summerville area, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office. He died from his injuries on the scene.
Capt. Roger Antonio of the Charleston County Sheriff's Office said deputies were responding to a report that a man was threatening to shoot his wife and her friends. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. Friday on Waldon C. Jones Road, a dirt road on the northern end of the island.
Deputies tried to talk with the man about the alleged threats upon their arrival, but a ground struggle ensued after the man drew a gun. The man shot at deputies during that struggle, at which point a deputy returned fire.
Thom Berry, a spokesman for SLED, said the incident would be the 30th officer-involved shooting this year in the Palmetto State.