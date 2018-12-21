Officers investigating the homicide of a North Charleston woman shot while checking on her children found a pistol and more than 30 shell casings outside the home, according to an incident report.
Odessa Fleming-Williams, 29, heard shots fired at her home at 4938 Gaynor Ave. in the Liberty Hill neighborhood around 12:40 a.m. Thursday. She then tried to check on her three children when a bullet penetrated the residence and struck her, North Charleston police said.
Fleming-Williams was behind the front door when police arrived. She died at the home.
The first officers at the scene stopped two males from leaving in a car. Multiple relatives were at the residence.
Officers found a .40 caliber pistol near a shed in the backyard, according to the incident report. More than 30 spent .40 and .223 caliber shell casings were in the road.
There was one bullet hole in the windshield of a Volkswagen Passat and another in the passenger side of a Kia Sorento, the report said.
Officers noted that a security camera on the shed might have recorded the shooting.
Police said they detained Fleming-Williams' boyfriend for questioning because he was seen walking in the area where the pistol was found. Authorities have not announced any arrests in the case.
Anyone who may have been in the area at the time or has any information about the homicide is asked to call police at 843-740-2656 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.