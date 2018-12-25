Scholars have traditionally paid little heed to Watch Night, the annual commemoration of the hours before the Emancipation Proclamation took effect, but the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Commission is hoping Lowcountry residents and visitors don’t make the same mistake.
“You’ll find there’s not a lot written about it,” the commission’s executive director, Heather Hodges, said. “It’s probably a function of the fact that these are church services that happen during holidays, but these are really powerful cultural expressions.”
For the second year in a row, the commission is compiling a list of congregations and community groups from Wilmington to Jacksonville which welcome visitors to join their Watch Night observances. The list, which last year numbered more than 50 sites, is now being promoted via stand-up banners at Charleston International Airport and Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.
Hodges said she hopes the banner at the Charleston airport, which was intentionally placed alongside a display of sweetgrass baskets, will prompt travelers of Gullah-Geechee heritage to consider coming back to Watch Night services on New Year’s Eve, and stoke curiosity among those who aren’t familiar with the ritual.
“It’s our effort to make sure this survives,” Hodges said.
At its most basic, Watch Night is a re-enactment of the heady final moments at the close of 1862 that stood between 4 million enslaved people and their promised liberation. Three months earlier, President Abraham Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation, decreeing that if Southern states didn't rejoin the Union by Jan. 1, 1863, all of the enslaved people living within them would be declared free.
“It was one of the most affecting and thrilling occasions I ever witnessed,” wrote legendary abolitionist Frederick Douglass, who was in Boston when midnight struck.
As it plays out in churches today, the service builds to “the opportunity to get right, so there are a lot of very personal stories that are very moving,” Hodges said. Then, “the closer you get to midnight, you start to hear the call-and-response between the pastor and the deacons; it’s a countdown. At some churches they turn out the lights. At one church they call it communing with the ancestors.”
Regardless of whether church members are standing in song or kneeling in silence when midnight arrives, fellowship and joy follows. But Hodges said the celebration’s direct connection to Emancipation and Reconstruction has been somewhat obscured by time. “This moment in our history calls us to re-establish the original link,” an outreach guide created for the commission’s awareness campaign explains.
Eventually, Hodges said the commission hopes to support Watch Night services across the country, since the story of slavery and freedom was never confined solely to the South. For now, though, the group is focusing on preserving the services which are central to Gullah-Geechee communities.
The commission is also actively documenting the Watch Night tradition. It’s now producing a documentary which Hodges describes as giving viewers a fly-on-the-wall glimpse of the proceedings.
“We know a lot of people are curious about what’s going to happen,” she said. “In these times, it’s a great way for communities to come together and learn from each other.”