The following churches in the Charleston area are planning to hold Watch Night services and …

If You Go

For more information on Watch Night, and to learn more about finding services near you, visit https://www.gullahgeecheecorridor.org/watch-night-and-emancipation-day.

And if you wish to experience your first Watch Night by the light of day, Magnolia Plantation and Gardens is partnering with the Gullah Geechee Corridor Commission and Morris Brown AME to present a Watch Night program at the church, 13 Morris St., on Dec. 31 at 12 noon. A traditional New Year's Day meal will follow the 90-minute service. For more information, call 843-723-1961.