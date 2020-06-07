Groups face off at the Battery in Charleston as Sunday demonstrations get going

At least two protests are being held today in the Charleston area after a quiet Saturday.

The homeless advocacy group Uplift Charleston gathered at White Point Garden on the Charleston peninsula. The "Love Trumps Hate: Hate is Not Welcome Here" protest runs until noon. About 60 people are attending.

Uplift Charleston's founder, Aaron Comstack, said he organized the event to counter the group that meets here to honor the Confederate battle flag and the soldiers' monument.

At a prominent corner of the park, a small group of older white men stood by the statue honoring the Southern soldiers and held a large battle flag, as they often do on Sundays.

Another large rebel flag was flying nearby, mounted in the bed of a pickup. None of the men would speak on the record or give their names, claiming media bias. When passers-by stopped to talk to them, they would expound on their belief that the Civil War was not about slavery.

Across the street, on the High Battery, were demonstrators holding signs reading "Don't be a Racist" and "Honk against Racism."

One woman yelled out that the Confederate supporters were trash. The crowd chanted “Hate is not welcome here,” “Racism is not welcome here,” “Black lives matter,” “Say his name — George Floyd,” “I can't breathe,” “Say his name — Jalen Carter” and “Say his name — Walter Scott.”

Meanwhile, tourists continued to stroll White Point Garden, and take photos of children sitting on cannons.

In the park, John McNeil, leader of the local Rebuilding Every Community Around Peace chapter in North Charleston, encouraged protest organizers to bring voter registration cards to the next demonstration because “that’s where change happens.”

Across the street from the flag-bearing men, Edmund Wright, a middle-age black man, was focused on a large sea trout he had hooked.

“The only way a Confederate flag bothers me is if they put one around my neck," he said.

The sea trout had escaped Wright’s hook, and he decided to leave before protesters moved close to his favorite fishing spot.

He said he didn’t think the protests were productive.

“We’ve always had problems,” he said. “It takes a real man to solve problems.”

At 11 a.m., those attending the Uplift Charleston event will be asked to kneel for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time a Minneapolis police officer had his knee pressed on Floyd's neck. He died on Memorial Day in custody. Four officers have been charged in his death.

Another protest is scheduled for 3 p.m. beginning at the Mount Pleasant Waterfront Park called the "Fighting Injustices Bridge March."

A rumored protest in downtown Charleston on Saturday never materialized as heavy rains blanketed the area and organizers vowed to regroup, making it the peninsula’s first day in more than a week without any marches or events.

The only protest in the area on Saturday was in North Charleston.

The family of Scott, a black man who was shot to death by a white officer five years ago, called for the rally against police brutality.

In South Carolina, protests that started with pain and flareups of anger have now led to focused sets of demands for new policing tactics and policies. And some demonstrators have pledged to keep marching until those demands are met by local and state officials.

This is a developing story, check back for details.