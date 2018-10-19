A nonprofit organization that's calling for the protection of historic monuments in South Carolina and around the nation will hold a rally at Washington Square in downtown Charleston on Saturday.
Members of the American Heritage Association will meet at 2 p.m. at the square, which is located behind Charleston City Hall, 80 Broad St., where the group's president, Brett Barry, will deliver an address.
The organization is calling for South Carolina's gubernatorial candidates to state where they stand on the Heritage Act, which was passed into law in 2000 and requires a two-thirds vote by members of the Statehouse before any historic monument can be removed.
Barry's group is also asking the candidates to support requiring illegally removed monuments to be reinstalled within 90 days.