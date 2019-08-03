SUNSET — For months, this remote community on South Carolina’s mountainous edge has braced for a new neighbor: a financially hobbled Christian group home notorious for punishing teenagers with hours-long walks carrying firewood.

Now, that move is all but over. With a state inspection looming, the would-be host of Freedom Village USA says the group is no longer coming to the South Carolina’s northwest corner. It says it’s going to start its own program instead.

That marks a stark change of plans for Hannah Grace Homes, a Florida nonprofit that had once planned to rent land to Freedom Village. It’s now seeking to distance itself from the embattled New York-based group home, which has long been led by a pastor who some former students and employees say created a culture of intimidation that sometimes crossed a line into spiritual abuse.

Jonathan Bailie, executive director of Hannah Grace Homes, said the pastor, Fletcher Brothers, will no longer be involved in operating the program. The new group home won’t implement Freedom Village's practice of having teens carry firewood for hours in silence. And it isn’t taking the name that Brothers announced to his followers: Victory Village USA.

Bailie said Brothers will be limited to raising money and promoting the new program on a daily radio show he records in New York. The pastor’s son, meantime, now lists himself as an employee of Hannah Grace Homes on his Facebook page.

“We’re a completely different program,” Bailie said. “People aren’t buying it. That’s their prerogative, but we’re a completely different deal.”

The about-face comes after a Post and Courier investigation in April documented Freedom Village’s disciplinary practices and its history of financial problems and underpaying workers. The newspaper interviewed staff members and students who said they were chastised from the pulpit and convinced they were defying God’s will when they left the campus.

And it comes as state regulators prepare to review Hannah Grace Homes’ plans. The group said it applied for a license last month, and Bailie said he hopes inspectors will look at the site in the next few weeks.

The state Department of Social Services, which oversees group homes, said it has been asked to render a decision by the end of September.

When it does, it will face an unusually contentious choice.

Mounting opposition

The prospect of a new start for Freedom Village awakened a rush of opposition among that program’s disaffected former members.

They had previously organized into private Facebook groups, connecting over what some of them call a “trauma bond.” But as the move caught attention in South Carolina, they went public, writing a petition to state leaders and organizing a forum in Sunset.

That opposition spilled out at a Sunset fire station Thursday evening, as former Freedom Village attendee Liz Runge read allegations from former students who opposed the move.

Runge told the roughly 50 people in attendance that she wanted to "arm all of you with information" that she gathered from Freedom Village Experience, an online group she helped organize. She said the group is made up of about 150 former students.

“There is no argument that children were reformed at Freedom Village," she told the audience. "The question is: Was the reform for the better? And the answer that we found to that question, from most of the survivors we’ve spoken with, is a big no.”

She said her group is demanding that no part of Freedom Village come to South Carolina and that Hannah Grace Homes denounce what happened there.

After her presentation, people gathered around her, with questions about the group's history and its plans. And resistance mounted.

“I’m thinking we all need to gather around, name our group and be a force with an attorney,” said Merrie Yelvington, a Sunset resident.

Elected officials from the area have also urged caution. Roy Costner III, the chairman of Pickens County Council, said he put county offices on notice about the proposed group home, and he couldn't understand why its supporters hadn't made a pitch to local leaders before pressing forward.

From what he'd read, he said, he didn't want Freedom Village in the county. But he said the county had little choice but to wait for state regulators' final decision.

"There’s a lot of places between New York and Sunset, S.C., that they could have stopped," said state Rep. Davey Hiott, a Pickens Republican who attended the meeting and represents Sunset.

Before Hannah Grace Homes' plans changed publicly, Fletcher Brothers ripped into the group organizing against him. On his radio show, he called them “some evil, wicked people.” He blasted a counter-petition to his email contacts with a plea for support.

"We need you," he told his listeners, "because these devils have started their little petition drive.” He predicted that the opposition would fail because “this move was ordained by God.”

The competing petitions highlighted a long-running divide among former Freedom Village students. Scores of commenters attested to the positive impact the program had on their lives, a tough-love approach that they saved them. Dozens of others wrote that the program’s controlling approach amounted to spiritual abuse, contributing to childhood trauma.

In recent weeks, Brothers has continued to tout the move on his radio show, but on social media, Freedom Village has turned quiet. It deleted a Facebook video announcing its move. It hasn’t posted about South Carolina in almost two months.

Brothers didn’t respond to emails requesting comment.

After vowing to fight for a move, Brothers now appears to be pulling back. Bailie said the pastor, who is 71, is “looking to take a step back” after nearly four decades running Freedom Village.

A new program

Hannah Grace Homes has pointed to Brothers’ limited role as it seeks to recast its plans and distance itself from Freedom Village.

Chief among the changes is the end of Freedom Village’s signature disciplinary measure: the woodpile. Most students who acted out went to the woodpile for hours, carrying logs in four-hour shifts after dinner. The worst offenders went out for a morning shift at 5 a.m.

The pastor’s son, Jeremy Brothers, defended the silent walks in an interview this spring, calling them “a reflection time that they can use to think about their actions or non-actions.” Attendees’ parents had to sign off on the punishment, though the ministry warned that students who didn’t comply could be dismissed.

Bailie learned of the practice in the same interview. He told The Post and Courier that he hadn’t heard of the punishment. Within weeks, he began telling reporters that it wouldn’t come to South Carolina.

“They’re a different program. They do things differently,” Bailie said in a recent interview. “It’s not a part of something that we do.”

He added, "I don’t have anything negative to say about it. It was audited and every parent signed off on it.”

In South Carolina, state rules restrict how group homes discipline their residents, including a ban on corporal punishment, “demeaning acts” and “excessive work tasks.”

Bailie declined to release Hannah Grace Homes' application for a state license, but the group has taken steps toward opening in South Carolina before. It approached the Department of Social Services about applying for one in 2017 but didn’t finish the process. DSS spokeswoman Marilyn Matheus said the property wasn’t cleared at the time because it had “several fire deficiencies.”

And last summer, Hannah Grace Homes briefly housed children from a group home in Virginia without securing a license. DSS sent a cease-and-desist order shutting down its operations.

Bailie said he expects the campus to be ready for inspections this month after renovating the facilities. The home will have around 20 students and roughly 15-20 staff members, he said.

"I hate what has been alleged with what has gone down in New York," Bailie said at the Thursday meeting in Sunset. He promised to open the facility's doors in the coming weeks so its neighbors could see the property and ask questions directly.

Despite those assurances, Hannah Grace Homes hasn’t made a clean break from Freedom Village.

Jeremy Brothers, who ran much of Freedom Village’s program day to day, lists himself as the Sunset facility's operations director on his Facebook page. Bailie said his role is still being finalized. Runge said her group of former students wants him to be removed altogether.

And in an interview before the meeting, Bailie said that Hannah Grace Homes’ goal was "continuing the legacy of what Fletcher Brothers built.”

Legacy

In New York, that legacy is winding down.

Freedom Village’s campus an hour south of Lake Ontario is on the market. Creditors are seeking to force the ministry to sell its other properties. The state of New York has ordered it to pay some $1.5 million in back pay, interest and penalties because it paid its workers inconsistently, often below minimum wage.

The headwinds it now faces mark a sharp turn for the ministry, which previously spent more than 20 years in bankruptcy court, insulated from its creditors as it slowly repaid them. The ministry sought bankruptcy protection again last year, hoping for a fresh slate financially.

Its case was denied by a bankruptcy judge who said he’d force the ministry to liquidate its assets in the “blink of an eye right now” if bankruptcy courts were allowed to shut down religious institutions.

His decision kicked the future of Freedom Village to New York’s courts, where creditors have over sued its real estate holdings. Property records show that it has yet to sell its most valuable asset, its lakefront campus.

Despite its recent silence on the proposed move, the group's website still features an advertisement and video that asks people to donate and "Become A Founder of Victory Village USA!" A video of the South Carolina property remains.

While the future of that property hangs in limbo, the future of Freedom Village's campus in New York is setting in. Bailie said its last students have already been sent home.

And he said they’re not coming to South Carolina.