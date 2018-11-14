In this June 29, 2016 photo, boats docked at Central Marine in Stuart, Fla., are surrounded by blue green algae. The massive algae outbreak that recently caked parts of Florida's St. Lucie River with guacamole-thick sludge is just the latest in an annual parade of such man-made afflictions, which have their roots in political and economic decisions made over the past 140 years. File/Greg Lovett/The Palm Beach Post