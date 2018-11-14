“Scum,” The Post and Courier’s investigation into harmful algae blooms, won a Silver 2018 AAAS Kavli Science Journalism Award, one of the nation’s top science writing honors.
Written by Tony Bartelme, “Scum” won in the competition’s small newspaper category. His report involved a first-of-its-kind look at the extent of harmful algae blooms across the country — more than 460 blooms in 48 states in 2017.
One of the judges, Dan Vergano, a science reporter with BuzzFeed News, called Bartelme’s piece “a surprisingly delightful dive into the algae blooms menacing waters nationwide.” Judge Sarah Wild called it “an excellent example of reporting on a critical issue, very relevant to its audience.”
Kale Williams, a reporter for The Oregonian, took the Gold Award for “The loneliest polar bear,” a 15,000-word narrative about the challenges of raising a polar bear cub that’s born in captivity.
The judges also honored “Alive Inside,” a series by Houston Chronicle reporter Mike Hixenbaugh on efforts by a local hospital to restore patients with severe brain injuries, and “The Farthest – Voyager in Space,” a documentary on NASA’s ongoing mission to the outer planets and beyond.
Administered by the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the awards honor distinguished reporting for a general audience, are endowed by The Kavli Foundation, and are open to journalists worldwide. Entries came from 54 countries.