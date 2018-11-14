Forida algae AP file 2.JPG

In this June 29, 2016 photo, boats docked at Central Marine in Stuart, Fla., are surrounded by blue green algae. The massive algae outbreak that recently caked parts of Florida's St. Lucie River with guacamole-thick sludge is just the latest in an annual parade of such man-made afflictions, which have their roots in political and economic decisions made over the past 140 years. File/Greg Lovett/The Palm Beach Post

“Scum,” The Post and Courier’s investigation into harmful algae blooms, won a Silver 2018 AAAS Kavli Science Journalism Award, one of the nation’s top science writing honors.

Written by Tony Bartelme, “Scum” won in the competition’s small newspaper category. His report involved a first-of-its-kind look at the extent of harmful algae blooms across the country — more than 460 blooms in 48 states in 2017.

One of the judges, Dan Vergano, a science reporter with BuzzFeed News, called Bartelme’s piece “a surprisingly delightful dive into the algae blooms menacing waters nationwide.” Judge Sarah Wild called it “an excellent example of reporting on a critical issue, very relevant to its audience.”

Kale Williams, a reporter for The Oregonian, took the Gold Award for “The loneliest polar bear,” a 15,000-word narrative about the challenges of raising a polar bear cub that’s born in captivity.

The judges also honored “Alive Inside,” a series by Houston Chronicle reporter Mike Hixenbaugh on efforts by a local hospital to restore patients with severe brain injuries, and “The Farthest – Voyager in Space,” a documentary on NASA’s ongoing mission to the outer planets and beyond.

Administered by the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the awards honor distinguished reporting for a general audience, are endowed by The Kavli Foundation, and are open to journalists worldwide. Entries came from 54 countries.

