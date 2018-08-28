A 25-year-old Greenville County man has been indicted on a voluntary manslaughter charge in his father's killing despite his family's insistence that he had to use deadly force to save his mother from a brutal beating.
Austin Mendez was initially charged with murder after the July 2017 killing, and he will no longer face the prospect of a life prison term under the lesser manslaughter count handed down by a Greenville grand jury Tuesday. Manslaughter carries a maximum penalty of 30 years behind bars.
Still, Mendez's family and their supporters had hoped he might be spared prosecution altogether. They have spent months trying to convince prosecutors that the killing of 50-year-old Richard Mendez was justified and that Austin's intervention spared his mother from grave harm.
Kara Mendez has maintained that her son saved her life that night, sparing her from another pummeling at the hands of a rage-filled, domineering man who had abused her for years.
Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins' office confirmed that prosecutors sought and received a voluntary manslaughter indictment from the grand jury, along with an accompanying count of possessing a weapon during a violent crime. His staff would not discuss other specifics of the case, including why Wilkins opted to pursue a manslaughter charge rather than murder.
The family is now pinning it hopes on a motion filed in late June by Austin's attorney, Jimmy Brehm, seeking immunity from prosecution under the state’s stand your ground law, which allows people in certain situations to use deadly force when defending their property or facing imminent serious injury.
No date has been set for a hearing on that motion, Brehm said.
The case is pitting the 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office against advocates who normally work with prosecutors to convict abusers. It has underscored deep-seated disagreements about what constitutes domestic abuse in a state that is among the nation’s deadliest for women killed at the hands of men. And it has reignited a debate about when deadly force can be used to save a loved one from dangers within their own family.
Becky Callaham, director of Safe Harbor shelters in the Upstate, has pleaded with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the county’s top prosecutor to reconsider the case against Austin Mendez, but they won’t budge. Among other things, they question why Kara Mendez continued to stay with an abusive husband and why she never reported his violent attacks to police. Such behavior, however, is common for women who have been tormented and controlled, Callaham said.
The killing occurred on the night of July 7 last year, shortly after Richard Mendez and his wife returned home from an evening out. An argument broke out, Kara Mendez said, and her husband threw her across their bedroom and kicked her while screaming hateful things. She said she was convinced he was going to kill her.
Her younger son, Alex, said he heard the commotion and texted his brother to come help. Austin grabbed a pistol and came running. After hearing their father threaten to "punch her teeth down her throat," they burst into the bedroom and found their father standing above their mother with his fist raised, he said.
Austin fired two shots as his father lunged at him, both striking Richard Mendez in the face, Alex and Kara Mendez said. Richard dropped to the floor and died.
In his petition for immunity, Brehm included an affidavit from the lawyer Kara Mendez consulted in April 2017, describing the abuse she endured. Another affidavit, from a registered nurse, describes multiple bruises on Kara’s hips, shoulders, arms and legs on the morning after the July 7 confrontation. Brehm also included a screenshot of a text message Richard Mendez allegedly sent to his girlfriend threatening to “put a bullet between ... your brain” for skipping a planned meet-up.