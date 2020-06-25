Green's liquor store expansion to add further draw to revived Columbia retail center

COLUMBIA — Fresh retail coming in, including a coming location of Green's beer and liquor store, is helping to revive one of Columbia's venerable shopping centers: Landmark Square on Garners Ferry Road.

Green's will add its third Columbia location there this fall. The store, located in the middle of the center, will have about 5,500 square feet for beer and about 12,000 square feet for liquor, said Alec Chaplin, whose company runs the retail center.

Chaplin said Green's makes a good tenant for the space and should add to the mix at Landmark Square, which features a Ross Dress for Less, Burke's Outlet, Big Lots and Krispy Kreme. The center only has two relatively small vacant retail spots now.

Landmark Square has received a fresh look in the past five years and added tenants have followed, Chaplin said. Aiding in the revival of the longtime shopping area was the strong residential growth on the eastern side of Columbia in recent years, he said.

Shopping areas including Cross Hill Market, anchored by Whole Foods Market, to the Target-anchored Shoppes at Woodhill have helped boost the area's retail profile.

That growth has shown in increased traffic. Garners Ferry Road carried an average of 46,000 car trips per day in 2019, according to data from the S.C. Transportation Department. That has increased by 6,300 trips per day since 2011, a boost of more than 15 percent. Landmark Square also has the advantages of the nearby Interstate 77 interchange and the growing Dorn VA Medical Center across the street.

"I think it was perfect timing with the growth going on in that area," Chaplin said.

Chaplin's father, Alec Sr., opened Landmark Square more than 40 years ago. The shopping center has had a huge variety of tenants over the years, Chaplin said, including at one point Richland Library.

Strong growth and years of renovation and investment have helped make it a successful shopping center again.

"A 40-year-old center can go in one of two directions," Chaplin said. "We're glad it's on the up and up."

Soda City Market makes plans

Canceled since mid-March, Soda City Market has announced it will return to Main Street on June 27.

When it does return, Emile DeFelice’s market will look markedly different. The plan is still in development, but he reveals it will include extending the market to sprawl across four and a half city blocks while encouraging attendees to follow organized two-way walking lanes, among other public health measures.

It could reassure some Columbia residents who balked at the return and the timing of the announcement on social media.

“The variables aren’t really changing as far as what this town is going to look like,” DeFelice said when asked why now is the right time for the market to come back, indicating that he doesn’t expect any drastic shifts in the coronavirus situation any time soon.

DeFelice says the market is trying to be flexible in light of the pandemic. He says the market initially pitched vendors on a June 20 return, but pushed back to allow more time to prepare and ensure the availability of public safety resources.

One key aspect of the initial reopening will be the expanded, four-and-a-half block footprint — DeFelice notes that the market could expand to the 1700 block, as well, pending construction in that area. Other aspects include requiring vendors and Soda City staff to wear protective gear and sign a safety pledge, encouraging the public to wear masks, and encouraging two-way walking traffic among attendees to cut back on face-to-face interactions.

Birdhouse finds new nest

Birdhouse, the antiques shop that formerly occupied the pagoda-style building on Millwood Drive, has reopened in a site up the street in the Old Shandon neighborhood. The antique store reopened last week at a nearby location, 2730 Millwood Ave.

The building, long open as a florist shop before it was used as an antiques store, was torn down last weekend, along with the other nearby structures along Millwood, as the area in Melrose Heights is slated to become a new retail center with a Starbucks.

Openings and changes

Southern Gentleman's Barbering Co. based in Five Points has added a Lexington location at 5335 Sunset Blvd. ... Kairos Mediterranean restaurant has opened in a new outbuilding at the Crossroads Commons retail center, 4600 Devine St. ... Hampton Street Vineyard has been sold to a new ownership team including Jonathan Lopez, sommelier at Hall's Chophouse.

David Clarey contributed to this report.

Do you know of a retail business in the Midlands that is opening, closing or expanding? Reach Mike Fitts at mfitts@postandcourier.com.