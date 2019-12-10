Brunswick is prowling off the shipping channel jetties — all 430 toothy pounds of him — to see what Charleston throws to a great white shark.

He's not alone. Eight of the behemoths have recently pinged a satellite signal nearby in the Atlantic Ocean from Wilmington, N.C., to Savannah. It's safe to say there are a few more out there. In fact, a little farther out from Brunswick is Vimy, coming in at 13 feet and 1,200 pounds.

And yes, they're here to feast.

"As the water temperatures drop, white sharks migrate down the coast where they spend the winter foraging in the nearshore waters off of North Carolina to Florida," said S.C. Department of Natural Resources biologist Bryan Frazier, who studies sharks.

"While white sharks will occasionally come close to shore during the winter months, tracking data suggests they prefer waters 5 to 30 miles offshore," he said.

Great whites, along with nearly every other fish-foraging shark, are drawn to river deltas and jetty flues such as the Charleston Shipping Channel because fish moving out of them for the winter make those waters a buffet table, serving up red drum and other tasty wriggling morsels.

The greatest concentration of "pings," or the electronic signals transmitted when a tagged shark surfaces, occurs off Charleston and Cape Canaveral, Fla., according to Ocearch, a nonprofit organization tracking sharks with GPS transmitters that "ping" each time the animals surface.

Brunswick is a local, tagged in February off Hilton Head Island. Since then, the shark swam to Canadian waters before returning, according to Ocearch tracking. That's more than 5,000 miles.

Sharks are prevalent off South Carolina. Ongoing federal research indicates several shark species give birth pretty much everywhere along the coast that has a fish-rich river delta. Tens of thousands of pups, or newborns, throng in the estuaries each summer.

The great white is the mysterious, rarely seen apex predator of the high seas. Considered the “lion of the ocean,” it’s the largest known predatory fish.

A few people are nipped or worse by sharks each year in the Carolinas. But nearly all strikes are unintentional, with the animal mistaking humans for prey fish in the roiling surf.

South Carolina hasn’t had a fatal attack since the 1850s.

The species became a pop culture meme of sorts in 2012 when the nearly 2-ton Mary Lee pinged just past the breakers at Isle of Palms. An alert posted on a surfing web page brought a mention from The Post and Courier, and the tale of Mary Lee went viral on social media.

More than 100,000 people ended up following her whereabouts until the signal ceased in late 2017, when the transmitter apparently ran out of battery power. Interestingly enough, the tracking suggested that Mary Lee might have given birth off South Carolina, too.