Two Coastal Carolina University faculty members have won a grant to digitize Gullah-Geechee documents on one central website, a portal the researchers hope will connect both academics and the public with a treasure trove of history.
The $270,327 grant from the National Archives and Records Administration will help fund the digitization of 6,900 pages of text, 90 hours of audio and six hours of video, according to the school.
Alli Crandell, director of the university's Athenaeum Press and one of the grant recipients, said the eventual website will "bridge both the academic discussions and interpretations of the materials and to present them to a general audience."
Crandell and Eric Crawford, director of CCU's Charles Joyner Institute for Gullah and African Diaspora Studies, will incorporate documents from the Library of Congress and the S.C. Historical Society over the course of their two-year project.
It will focus on Gullah communities on Sandy Island near Georgetown, Johns Island in Charleston County and St. Helena Island in Beaufort County.
Researchers hope to add more partners in the future.
"We’re really hoping this is a platform that continues to grow within the next couple of years," Crandell said.
Crawford, a musicologist who studies spirituals, said that many times recordings with a Gullah connection aren't organized that way. Instead, they're classified by genre or simply as African-American music.
That can make finding pieces of the Gullah-Geechee musical heritage difficult when searching through existing archives, he said.
At the same time, members of the community often aren't aware of the historical materials that exist. Crawford said he once met the grandchildren of Gullah singer Lillie Knox, who was extensively recorded during the 1930s and whose songs are saved in the National Archives.
Her grandchildren had no idea that her music had been preserved, Crawford said.
The Gullah-Geechee, descendants of slaves who populated the sea islands from North Carolina to northern Florida, are a popular subject of scholarship in part because of their unique language and strong links to African cultures.
Scholarship on the group ranges from linguistic work to cultural studies to research about health outcomes. Putting all that research in the same place and connecting scholars has long been a goal of the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor, Executive Director Heather Hodges said.
The corridor was a part of the grant application process and wrote a letter in support of the CCU project.
"The (project) is a fantastic step forward, and we're really excited about the potential for what that could mean," Hodges said.
CCU also will hold its first ever international Gullah Geechee and African Disapora Conference in March of next year.
"I think it's important to recognize that Gullah Geechee history is South Carolina history, is American history," Crandell said. "We’re very humbled to be a part of that process."