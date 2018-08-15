For pet owners in rural parts of Charleston County, such as Awendaw and McClellanville, the nearest animal health care facility is 25-miles away in Mount Pleasant.
If the distance isn't discouraging enough, veterinarian prices can tally thousands of dollars for households with several cats and dogs. Consequently, pets in rural communities often go untreated.
"If you’ve got one dog, that’s one thing. Most of the families that come in here have two, three, four to five animals," said Aldwin Roman, the senior director of anti-cruelty and outreach for the Charleston Animal Society. "A lot of these families are almost forced to potentially have to watch their pet suffer. They literally have no means to get them the care they need."
The animal society is filling in the gap for animal health care. The society received a $750,000 investment from WaterShed Animal Fund, a national group that provides grants for animal welfare, to implement Helping Hands for Rural Paws. The animal society said it is the largest grant for animal welfare in South Carolina history.
“It’s a big deal for South Carolina," Roman said. "A lot of people will say South Carolina is last to do anything. ... This puts us at the forefront."
The initiative provides free vaccines along with spay and neutering for cats and dogs in rural areas. Since June, the program has served the Hollywood and Ravenel areas, along with Edisto. On Wednesday, they were in McClellanville and Awendaw. Their next stop is Johns Island before the rotation begins again.
Host sites feature two trailers for surgery and recovery. Owners drop off pets around 8 a.m. and pick them up around 2 p.m. Veterinarians and caretakers do general medical checkups and surgery. Caretakers can also write prescriptions on site.
While the initiative isn't a substitute for regular vet care, it's a step forward.
"By providing those spay neuter services and the vaccinations, we try to provide that preventative care," Roman said. "We still want them to make that relationship with private veterinarians. We want to help them cover that key basic vaccination. If there’s a sick visit, they are able to save a little bit of money and use it for that, so they’re not having to use all their funds for just vaccines and their dog gets sick and they can’t do anything.”
Some animals arrive with skin problems or ear infections. Most of the animals come in groups. One pet owner came to the Awendaw location with nine puppies. Another used a wheelbarrow to get his crated dog across U.S. Highway 17 from his house when he saw the trailers.
In its first three events, Helping Hands for Rural Paws serviced 246 pets from almost 150 families. In Awendaw, more than 50 animals were treated last weekend. Animals received vaccinations, exams, flea treatment, deworming and microchips.
The initiative will serve as a three-year pilot program that WaterShed hopes will be adopted in other states.
Christy Counts, president of the WaterShed Animal Fund, said the fund plans to do something similar in Oklahoma and potentially Kentucky and Tennessee.
"As so many parts of the country have cleaned up their animal welfare issues in metropolitan areas, that still leaves the rural areas largely untouched," Counts said.