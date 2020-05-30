Governor Walker? How McMaster's powerful chief of staff earned a problematic nickname

The nickname may have started as a joke.

To some who work in South Carolina politics, it’s a friendly nod to Gov. Henry McMaster’s lockstep relationship with his chief of staff and longtime deputy, Trey Walker. To others, it’s a jab that mocks Walker’s outsized ego and perceived influence over the governor.

Over the past year or so, the man McMaster affectionately calls “Treyboy” has taken on a new moniker in private conversations, group text chats and even leadership conference calls around the Statehouse: “Governor Walker.”

The nickname reflects a prevalent perception that Walker, an unelected bureaucrat, is the real power behind the throne in South Carolina's highest office, a narrative fueled by his big personality and long history as the partisan gunslinger behind McMaster's political rise.

Intensely loyal to McMaster, the Charlotte native has been in the thick of the McMaster's greatest victories and stumbles in his first three years as governor. He has earned a reputation as a loud, opinionated advocate for the governor — not afraid to bruise egos or boast about the power of the state’s top office.

While McMaster comes across as an old-fashioned Southern gentleman, a paternal figure above the fray of Statehouse politics, Walker can be about as subtle as a powerboat on Lake Murray.

Towering at 6-foot-4, the 53-year-old Walker is a larger-than-life presence who conjures comparisons to WWE CEO Vince McMahon as he stomps around the capitol complex, hands in his pockets, and a 40 mile-per-hour haircut. But his bravado and hard-charging tactics have irked some of the most powerful in a Statehouse marked by seniority and manners, another factor that has contributed to the nickname's prevalence.

While some see "Governor Walker" as a joke, the narrative surfaced in a real way earlier this month, right before lawmakers voted to seize control of a huge pot of COVID-19 response money that had ostensibly been passed down to the Governor’s Office by the federal government.

Publicly, top lawmakers argued only the Legislature — not the Governor’s Office — has the legal authority to spend that $1.9 billion, and that routing the cash through the usual budget process will ensure transparency and accountability.

But in private conversations ahead of the vote, some legislators voiced an additional concern, multiple sources told The Post and Courier: Leaving the money in the hands of the Governor’s Office would effectively let Walker decide how it is spent.

“That sentiment was shared with me, that the concern was not with Henry but with Trey,” said state Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, an Orangeburg Democrat who serves as vice chairwoman of the House budget-writing committee. “There was a lot of concern that Trey would be deciding how the money would be spent.”

McMaster’s allies, meanwhile, say the notion of Walker as McMaster’s puppeteer is as untrue as it is problematic for the state’s oldest governor ever.

“No one tells Henry McMaster what to do, and anyone who has worked with the governor knows that, just as they know him to be kind, engaging, thoughtful and decisive,” said Rob Godfrey, a communications strategist who has worked for McMaster and Walker. “While he has a staff that includes big personalities, and Trey is a big personality, they are just that — his staff.”

Still, more than three years since McMaster took office in January 2017, Walker is widely considered one of the most powerful chiefs of staff in recent memory. The University of South Carolina graduate has lasted far longer than his recent predecessors in a job known for burnout and rapid turnover. His $193,545 annual salary is $60,000 more than Gov. Nikki Haley’s last chief of staff's pay, and nearly double McMaster’s own.

Leveraging relationships built over more than three decades in South Carolina politics, Walker worked to facilitate the passage of a tax incentives deal that brought the Carolina Panthers’ new headquarters to South Carolina. He helped persuade USC trustees to vote on the controversial hiring of President Robert Caslen, exerting political pressure that would prompt an accreditation investigation. He has pressed lawmakers to support the multibillion-dollar sale of state-owned utility Santee Cooper, another McMaster priority.

Supporters note Walker has forged alliances between the governor and top lawmakers that have helped McMaster deliver on major campaign promises. But critics see his fingerprints all over moves by McMaster that surprise them or seem overtly political, rightly or wrongly adding to Walker’s legend.

Walker and McMaster declined to be interviewed for this story. But interviews with nearly three dozen current and former lawmakers, state officials, donors and political operatives provide a fuller portrait of a duo that has climbed to the top of South Carolina’s power structure.

‘A winner’

To better understand the McMaster-Walker dynamic, you have to go back to 1989.

That was the year Walker graduated from USC with a bachelor's degree in government and international studies. He had spent the past several summers working his way up the ranks at Carowinds, the amusement park that straddles the North Carolina border. A political diehard with a gregarious personality, Walker was a frequent mingler at York County GOP events in the bedroom communities south of Charlotte.

When an opportunity arose to work as a driver for McMaster’s 1990 lieutenant governor campaign, Walker jumped at it.

He drove McMaster all around the state, eventually working his way into a position as deputy campaign manager for the Columbia Republican’s bare-bones operation. The campaign ended in defeat, but a relationship was formed.

McMaster kept in touch as Walker worked as an aide for Republican U.S. Rep. Arthur Ravenel Jr. and then as a fundraiser for GOP U.S. Rep. Thomas Hartnett. In 1993, Walker helped run McMaster’s campaign to become state Republican Party chairman. When McMaster won, Walker was his first hire.

The pair made a formidable duo over the next six years, Walker as the party’s paid executive director and McMaster as its volunteer chairman. Observers say that’s when they established their working dynamic, McMaster deciding the GOP’s direction as its public face and the ultra-competitive Walker working frantically to make that vision a reality.

The goal for any state party is to win elections and take control of the Statehouse. South Carolina had been under Democratic control for more than a century. But that was changing in the Palmetto State, and nationally, with the “Republican Revolution” that saw conservative white Democrats switch parties and general elections become competitive. McMaster and Walker capitalized. Walker would regularly check in with GOP candidates to ensure they were hiring consultants, knocking on doors, raising money and putting yard signs up. They oversaw the GOP’s takeover of the S.C. House and helped the party make gains in the Senate, which would flip to Republican control in 2001.

On election nights, Walker, McMaster and other GOP luminaries would gather at the party’s downtown Columbia headquarters and celebrate as the results rolled in.

“I don’t know how many races he helped win, but it was a large number,” said former House Speaker David Wilkins, R-Greenville. “He had tremendous political instincts."

Walker proved talented at pinpointing and seizing on issues that would resonate with Republican voters, a talent he brings to the Governor’s Office today. He accused S.C. Democrats of being the party of gambling and organized crime, losers who were out of touch with reality.

Walker never missed a chance to bludgeon the Democratic Party with its own scandals, and his crass sense of humor and wit landed him colorful quotes in dozens of newspaper stories.

In 1998, after revelations of Democratic President Bill Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky, Walker bragged about the GOP’s chances of unseating veteran Democratic U.S. Rep. John Spratt of York. “We’ll have Spratt running as scared as a White House intern,” he said.

‘Trey being Trey’

Walker’s confidence was misplaced, not for the last time. Spratt would win that election and five more after it before he was unseated in 2010 by Republican Mick Mulvaney.

Walker’s political record wasn’t spotless. He engineered big wins and suffered defeats.

He left the party in 1999 to join U.S. Sen. John McCain’s unsuccessful presidential campaign and was said to be demoralized when the Arizona senator, a personal mentor, lost the S.C. Republican Primary. Walker publicly admitted the McCain team was outfoxed by Texas Gov. George W. Bush’s expansive network in the Palmetto State. He would rectify that shortcoming eight years later while working on McCain’s victorious 2008 primary campaign.

In the early 2000s, Walker worked for Richard Quinn and Associates, a political firm that was later targeted in a criminal investigation into Statehouse corruption. There, Walker ran a host of Republican campaigns and further cemented his reputation as a hip-shooting partisan.

His tactics aren’t always effective, said state Sen. Brad Hutto, an Orangeburg Democrat who has gone toe to toe with Walker before.

Hutto’s first Republican opponent hired Walker years ago, hoping to flip a safely Democratic district. Hutto recalls Walker running the general election campaign like a GOP primary race, blanketing the district with mailers on hyperpartisan issues like guns, abortion and the Confederate flag. It fell flat with voters, Hutto said.

“In Orangeburg, you just don’t do that,” Hutto said. “That’s just Trey being Trey, pulling to the right.”

In another episode, Walker talked his candidates in the 2000 general election into sending mailers that accused the state Department of Education of distributing condoms to fifth graders. One of those candidates, Sumter Republican Murrell Smith, panicked when a local reporter called him to ask about a cease-and-desist letter an Education Department official had written to Smith, alleging the mailers were false.

Smith called Walker for advice on commenting for the paper’s upcoming story. Walker asked for time. He quickly had then-state Attorney General Charlie Condon, another Quinn client, write his own letter to the Education Department, insisting the agency was distributing condoms and vowing to stop it.

The next day, the local story mostly focused on Condon’s spat with the education agency, and Smith was off the hook, recalled Smith, now the chairman of the House budget committee.

Asked if the Education Department actually distributed any condoms, Smith laughed. “I’ve never seen any evidence to that effect, but Trey and Charlie Condon swore they were,” he said.

For all of Walker’s antics, McMaster has great trust in his longtime aide.

In 1999, when Walker left the state GOP to join McCain’s campaign, McMaster raved: “I’ve never seen anyone with better political instincts than Trey. He has made a tremendous impact on politics in our state in the last six years.”

McMaster has hired Walker again and again over the years.

Walker ran McMaster’s successful campaign for attorney general in 2002. The new attorney general hired Walker as his chief lobbyist and spokesman, a controversial move since Walker was under a criminal investigation at the time.

On the eve of the 2002 GOP primary, Walker had authored a damaging email about McMaster’s primary opponent and fired it off to more than 2,000 Republican activists. But before sending it, he doctored the email to look like it was coming from the opponent’s campaign manager.

When agents from the State Law Enforcement Division showed up at Walker’s office, he quickly admitted to spoofing the email, saying it was a prank. But the investigation into possible election fraud dragged on for months. Eventually, the matter was closed with no punishment by the State Ethics Commission, which ruled Walker’s email hadn’t been an attempt to influence the election.

McMaster was accused of favoritism and poor judgment in hiring Walker. He responded that Walker was more than qualified to work as the office’s liaison with lawmakers.

“He’s worked to help elect half the people in the Legislature,” McMaster said.

‘One step ahead’

When McMaster ran for governor in 2010, Walker ran his primary campaign. The pair expected a serious fight with U.S. Rep. Gresham Barrett for the party’s nomination. They did not anticipate the rapid rise of an upstart from Lexington, state Rep. Nikki Haley.

Walker was said to be distraught when he had to deliver McMaster the news of their defeat on primary night. But the pair went on to support Haley’s general election bid. Walker was hired by the campaign ahead of the general election.

S.C. Democratic Party Chairman Trav Robertson, who was managing Democratic nominee Vincent Sheheen’s campaign at the time, said he interpreted Walker’s hiring as a sign that the race was getting more competitive. Haley would not have brought on an operative who was “always there to push the limits” if she was not concerned, Robertson estimated.

“Normally, when someone is as arrogant or hubris-filled or narcissistic as Trey, that catches up with them eventually,” Robertson said. “But Trey always seems to stay one step ahead.”

Walker had a different take at the time. “Vincent has an Everest-like climb and no oxygen,” he said of Sheheen’s chances a month before the election. Haley won the uncharacteristically tight contest.

In the years after that race, McMaster and Walker both worked at USC — McMaster as a fundraiser and Walker as a lobbyist.

They split for several years when McMaster successfully ran for lieutenant governor and Walker took a job lobbying for BlueCross BlueShield. They suffered an uncharacteristic public disagreement in January 2016, when McMaster shocked the South Carolina political establishment by endorsing Donald Trump for president.

“No one in SC politics is more disappointed than me,” Walker wrote that night in a tweet that has since been deleted.

But on the January 2017 night McMaster reached the pinnacle of his political career, ascending to become governor with Haley’s resignation, Walker was already at the Statehouse, bossing people around and escorting guests for the swearing-in ceremony.

He was among only a handful of people in the room when McMaster was handed Haley’s resignation letter, the moment McMaster truly became governor. It surprised no one when Walker was publicly announced as chief of staff the next day.

“Gov. McMaster has inherent trust in Trey Walker, and that’s a result of the decades they have spent in the trenches with one another,” said Smith, now the House’s budget committee chairman.

Walker plays his part

McMaster has a long history with bulldogs. In the 1990s, he had a 72-pound pup named Tuscarora John Barnwell. “Boots” the English bulldog starred in one of McMaster’s TV ads during the 2014 campaign for lieutenant governor. Now, the state’s First Dog is a bulldog named Mac.

In Walker, McMaster has a different kind of bulldog.

Like any chief of staff, Walker is the fixer when McMaster needs something done. He is known as an enforcer who pushes the governor’s agenda on Twitter and texts lawmakers — sometimes in aggressive tones — to bring them on board.

He has sparred with state agencies on social media, criticized McMaster’s political opponents and lit a fire under resistant lawmakers.

“Blah Blah legislator games,” Walker tweeted in 2018 about a high-ranking senator who challenged McMaster’s attempt to install a political ally as chairman of Santee Cooper’s board. “Santee Cooper ratepayers suffer. Nobody cares about senatorial speak. People want RESULTS.”

Walker has leveraged relationships cultivated from a career as a GOP operative and lobbyist to arm the governor with partnerships in the General Assembly. Supporters say Walker’s ability to broker meetings and act as a liaison between the governor and top legislators was key to securing funding for major McMaster priorities, including money for more school resource officers and rural economic development.

Walker also was involved in the passage of a $115 million tax incentives package that lured the Carolina Panthers across the border and into York County.

“The governor would rather have a dog you have to hold back, not one you have to push to get moving — and I think he sees this in Trey,” said Godfrey, who worked with Walker on McMaster’s unsuccessful 2010 gubernatorial campaign.

Walker also plays the role of political sounding board for McMaster, offering guidance on how a decision or policy stance might affect the governor in an upcoming GOP primary. But McMaster, not Walker, makes the ultimate decision, supporters say. And the governor is particularly immovable on judicial or constitutional issues, observers have noticed.

“Trey Walker is strong on politics,” said Dave Wilson, a GOP consultant. “The governor is strong on policy.”

But over the years, Walker’s tactics and bravado have rubbed some legislators wrong. Lawmakers have interpreted some of his entreaties as ultimatums. Some Republican legislators, donors and operatives say Walker guards access to McMaster, and worry he filters information to the governor.

Some say they think McMaster has given Walker a long leash to push his priorities, but they confided to The Post and Courier they have had trouble deciphering whether Walker is acting on the governor’s orders or — like the spoofing incident on the eve of the 2002 GOP primary — going rogue.

Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, recalled a 2011 threat from Walker that fell flat. At the time, Massey had just given Haley’s office a heads-up that he was about to publish an Op-Ed about budget deficits with Sen. Sheheen, Haley’s Democratic opponent in the hard-fought 2010 election.

Walker, who was working as Haley’s deputy chief of staff at the time, called Massey. He warned that authoring an Op-Ed with Sheheen would create a “fatal rift” between Massey and the governor, Massey recalled.

Massey signed onto the Op-Ed anyway and said he continued to have a good relationship with Haley. He said he rarely talks with Walker these days.

“I just don’t want to deal with him. I don’t have time for all that,” Massey said. “I think if it is something that is important enough for me, I’m going to talk to the governor directly.”

USC trustee Charles Williams still bristles when asked about Walker’s involvement in the vote to hire retired Army Gen. Robert Caslen as the university’s next president. The board initially scrapped Caslen and a handful of other finalists for the job amid student protests of the general.

Walker and McMaster, along with a host of other Republicans, didn’t think Caslen had been given a fair shake. Walker mocked the decision in a tweet that included the hashtag “#GamecockSnowflakes.”

Later that summer, the duo pressured board members into calling a vote to hire Caslen, a move that divided USC’s student body, faculty and alumni. It also sparked an investigation by USC’s accreditation agency that found “evidence of undue influence” in Caslen’s hiring.

In a text to a trustee after the vote, Walker gloated in partisan terms: “The Democrats hate us. We took their castle.”

Walker then showed up “like a conqueror” to a VIP area where USC trustees were mingling during the school’s first home football game last fall, Williams recalled. “He’s got an attitude.”

Democrats in the General Assembly said Walker has been surprisingly accessible to them in McMaster’s first three years as governor. But the USC episode reminded some to be wary of Walker’s intentions, House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford said.

Democrats are eager to work with the governor when he calls them for help, the Columbia Democrat said.

But when Walker calls to make a deal, Rutherford said, “I have to view it through the lens of, ‘Let me make sure this is not a minefield that I’m about to step into before I commit to do it.’”

'Governor Walker'

It’s hard to find a member of the General Assembly who hasn’t heard the “Governor Walker” nickname. Even some of the governor’s allies in the Legislature admit to occasionally using the moniker.

For them, it’s a joke that compliments the governor’s apparent mind meld with Walker. They trust that a deal made with Walker is bound to get McMaster’s blessing.

“To have that ability to read each other, to be on the same wavelengths, to have mutual understanding, those things are vital moving forward,” said House Majority Leader Gary Simrill, a Rock Hill Republican.

That’s a confidence that other Governor’s Office aides haven’t boasted over the years.

Lawmakers hearken back to 2011, when Walker was working as Haley’s deputy chief of staff. Top legislators thought they had reached a deal with Walker, only for Haley to blindside them with a veto. Republican lawmakers denounced Haley on the House and Senate floor.

For other legislators and staffers, “Governor Walker” is a mockery of Walker’s self-confidence, a not-so-gentle reminder that Walker isn’t the real governor no matter how he comports himself.

Still, the nickname carries an uncomfortable connotation for a governor who is seen as more hands-off and dependent on staff than his predecessors, Haley and Republican Gov. Mark Sanford.

State Sen. Katrina Shealy, R-Lexington, said Walker sits in on every meeting she has with McMaster, something she doesn’t consider necessary. She says Governor’s Office staffers always say they have to check with Walker before doing anything for her.

“He has too much power — maybe power is not the right word,” Shealy said, taking a pause to regroup her thoughts. “He has too much influence on what goes on.”

Some legislators have pinpointed Walker as the key to winning the governor’s support for their initiatives.

“People will say if you’ve convinced Trey, you’ve convinced the Governor’s Office,” said state Sen. Darrell Jackson, a Hopkins Democrat. “It is very obvious that he has a lot of influence with the governor. I’m not saying that as criticism. … It is very clear that the governor trusts Trey’s opinion very much.”

Another factor feeding the “Governor Walker” narrative is that Statehouse insiders see Walker’s political calculation behind McMaster actions they view as overtly partisan or out of character.

That includes the governor’s unexpected veto of the bipartisan gas-tax hike in 2017. Lawmakers ultimately overrode McMaster’s veto but thought the governor was playing politics by blocking a tax hike ahead of the 2018 election.

“He puts a far-right spin on Henry that Henry doesn’t need,” one Democratic lawmaker said, requesting anonymity to speak without fear of retribution. “Henry has the unique ability to pull people together and lead, and sometimes I think he misses those opportunities because Trey steers him too far to the right or steers him away from a position of bipartisanship.”

Current and former McMaster staffers say that perception is divorced from reality, though they would not cite examples where McMaster has overruled Walker’s advice.

McMaster trusts Walker, and often relies on him for advice about how a decision might play in the next election, but he’s not Walker’s puppet, said Bryan Stirling, director of South Carolina’s Department of Corrections.

Stirling, who worked for McMaster in the Attorney General’s Office, said McMaster would gather his staff in a room to brainstorm how to proceed on an important issue. Walker’s was just one of the voices McMaster considered, and the attorney general would question staffers and poke holes in their logic until he arrived at a decision, Stirling said.

“Everybody has their say, but it’s McMaster that makes that decision,” Stirling said. “I never had a doubt who was in charge.”

Still, signs of Walker’s perceived influence persist. Many of the lawmakers, operatives and insiders interviewed for this story — including some who also spoke on the record — requested anonymity to fully share their opinions about Walker, fearing retribution from the Governor's Office.

“They think Trey is the governor," Massey said. "So they are not going to take shots at the governor."

Still, earlier this month, conservative Upstate talk radio host Josh Kimbrell wondered aloud to an audience of likely GOP primary voters if the governor was getting advice from anyone other than Walker before deciding the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

McMaster is, of course, receiving recommendations from a task force he created to brainstorm the state's COVID-19 strategy. But as recent history as proven, a narrative built into a catchy nickname can be about as difficult to kick as a virus.