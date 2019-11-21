A Colleton County grand jury indicted Sheriff Andy Strickland on a second-degree domestic violence charge Thursday, prompting Gov. Henry McMaster to suspend him from office.
Strickland, 40, placed himself on a leave of absence shortly after his Nov. 9 arrest. State authorities say he punched a woman several times before taking her phone and damaging a vehicle after she locked herself inside.
The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the allegation while the Attorney General's Office handles the prosecution.
McMaster issued an executive order appointing SLED Lt. Charles Lytle Ghent to serve in Strickland's place until his case is adjudicated or voters elect a new sheriff in the November 2020 election. At least five other law enforcement veterans have announced plans to run for the position.
If convicted, Strickland faces up to three years behind bars and a fine between $2,500 and $5,000. He is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 14.
The state constitution allows governors to temporarily suspend any sheriff indicted for a crime of moral turpitude. If the sheriff is convicted the office is declared vacant.
Strickland is the fourth sheriff McMaster has suspended in 18 months, and the first whose alleged crimes weren't directly tied to their role in law enforcement.
Governors can't permanently remove sheriffs who haven't been convicted.
Any person convicted of a crime of moral turpitude is ineligible to serve as sheriff in the Palmetto State.