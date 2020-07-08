Governor signs bill overhauling how Charleston County residents elect school board members

A new law will dramatically overhaul the way Charleston County School Board members are elected, a major victory for some parents who say the change will boost accountability and transparency.

The legislation, which passed unanimously in the House last month, will convert the county’s school board election from at-large seats to single-member districts.

Under the existing system, school board elections in Charleston County operate with at-large seats. This means that every board member represents the entire district and all residents across the county can vote to elect them.

Starting in 2022, school board members will be elected only by the people who live in their district, likely using the geographic lines that voters use to elect County Council members after the completion of the 2020 census.

Under the new law, signed by Gov. Henry McMaster last week, those who are vying for a school board slot this year in November’s general election will still run at large but will only serve a two-year term.

In the 2022 election, all school board members will be elected via the new single-member system. Some will serve traditional four-year terms and others will serve for two years. By the 2024 election, all board members will be elected to serve four-year terms.

Lawmakers from the Charleston County Legislative Delegation have spent months debating the bill. An early version, first introduced in January by Rep. Leon Stavrinakis, D-Charleston, included a provision that all nine existing school board members would be required to run for re-election this year, regardless of if their term had expired or not.

The push to overhaul the county’s school board elections came after delegation members said they were inundated with phone calls and emails from citizens frustrated by some of the school board’s controversial changes designed to promote equitable learning opportunities for all Charleston County students.

Some of the board’s decisions, including drastic changes to popular magnet schools such as Buist Academy for Advanced Studies, sparked outrage from parents who said they felt the decisions were rushed and lacked adequate planning and community input.

Others, including Black activist organizations such as Charleston’s National Action Network, have said the broad, sweeping changes were long overdue. They worried that an entirely new school board would derail the district’s efforts to boost diversity and close the academic achievement gap in Charleston County.

Advocates for the bill said that single-member seats would require school board members to be held directly accountable for their actions and would give voters a specific representative they could directly reach to voice their concerns.

“My big hope is that it will restore some faith among the public in the board, and in our ability to address their concerns as elected officials,” Stavrinakis said. “When we got pulled into this process, we very clearly got described by citizens as a board that was not responsive to them, their kids, teachers and the needs of the community. And we then experienced that ourselves.”

Some board members, including Vice Chair Kate Darby, have argued that board members are already easily accessible and are responsive to residents’ concerns.

“Some board members are probably better than others about responding, but when people want to communicate something to us they do, and if they’re unhappy with something we do, they’ll let us know,” Darby said. “Sometimes we have to make a decision for what’s best for the county as a whole and the students as a whole.”

Historically, the push for single-member election districts has been viewed as a way to improve minority representation, especially in the South.

Charleston County Council operated under an at-large system for decades, before a judge found that method discriminated against Black voters and ordered a change to a single-member election process in 2004.

But Darby and board member Todd Garret said they’re both worried the change will have the opposite effect, potentially decreasing minority representation on the board.

“For the last eight elections, the school board has been really diverse as it relates to African American members, as it relates to women, in fact, more diverse than County Council is,” Darby said.

Three of nine County Council members are Black; four of the nine school board members are Black.

Louis Smith, executive director of North Charleston’s Community Resource Center, said he felt energized by the success of Charleston’s single-member district bill.

Smith has been fighting for years to get a similar law passed in Dorchester District 2.

"Dorchester District 2 needs diversity," Smith said. "They need diversity because every member on that school board lives within 1.5 or 2 miles of each other, they go to the same social club and they have the same ethnicity."

According to data released by the S.C. Department of Education, more than 47 percent of DD2 students are non-white.

"You’ve got to know people intimately in order to address the specific needs of the community. Single-member districts will do it," Smith said.

Smith organized protests last month calling for more minority representation on DD2’s board and plans to organize more in the coming weeks.

Thirty-four school districts in South Carolina choose board members from single-member districts, according to the S.C. School Boards Association. Twenty-two retain representation via an at-large system, and 16 use a combination of the two.

The bill also included a provision eliminating the requirement that hopeful school board candidates collect signatures before qualifying to be on the ballot. The candidate filing deadline is Aug. 17.