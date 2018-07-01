COLUMBIA — The political futures of Gov. Henry McMaster and Attorney General Alan Wilson seemed to be in limbo during primaries with rivals constantly pegging them as accomplices in Columbia’s crony political system because they used a powerful consultant targeted in a Statehouse criminal probe.
McMaster’s challengers even suggested the governor could be indicted after the primary, allowing a Democrat to win the race.
But McMaster and Wilson won Tuesday's primary runoffs, which their campaigns said were signals that ties to political consultant Richard Quinn were not a deciding factor for voters. The governor and attorney general have not been charged or indicted in the probe that ensnared Quinn and six lawmakers.
Critics saw voter apathy caused by the near-daily controversies and conflicts coming out of the Trump administration.
“We certainly live in an age where a lot of voters no longer care about morality,” said Greg Adams, a legal ethics expert at the University of South Carolina's School of Law. “Trump has made corruption ... acceptable politically.”
Todd Atwater, a state representative from Lexington who lost the runoff to Wilson, called Tuesday’s results “a win for the Quinns.”
“If they want to drain the swamp, why do we keep feeding the alligators?” Atwater asked. “Either they didn't get the message or people didn’t care.”
Quinn said voters saw through the campaign attacks. He noted that primary candidates who focused most on the Statehouse probe — Catherine Templeton and Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant in the governor’s race, and William Herlong in the attorney general primary — failed to make the runoff.
"The negative campaigning has never been this dishonest as it was in this cycle," Quinn said. "They went too far."
There's a good chance the probe will remain an issue when McMaster and Wilson face Democrats in the fall. On the day of the runoff, the Democratic Governors Association blasted McMaster, saying he "managed to bog down Columbia in corruption and embarrassing scandals," including his ties to Quinn.
But state Rep. James Smith, the Democratic nominee for governor, has indirect ties to Quinn. Smith has done campaign legal work for Wilson and is friends with Richard Quinn's son, Rick, who resigned from office in the Statehouse probe.
Over 40 years, the Quinns created a political fortress with a client list that started with Ronald Reagan and Strom Thurmond and stretched from Capitol Hill (U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham) to the Statehouse (McMaster, Senate President Pro Tem Hugh Leatherman) to board rooms (AT&T, SCANA, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of South Carolina, State Ports Authority).
Richard Quinn's political and business connections drew the attention of special prosecutor David Pascoe, who took over the Statehouse probe after Wilson's office cited conflicts of interest.
Pascoe examined whether Quinn used his clients to influence legislation and state spending. All six lawmakers indicted in the probe were clients of Richard Quinn & Associates; some even worked for the firm.
Richard Quinn was indicted in October, five months after his son, former Rep. Rick Quinn.
The campaigns were blunt in their attacks. Some ads featured a photo of McMaster with Richard and Rick Quinn, along with other supporters, taken in the Governor's Mansion soon after the governor was sworn-in last year. Bryant referred to Richard Quinn as the "Godfather."
Former U.S. Attorney Bill Nettles said it was fair for campaign rivals to bring up that McMaster and Wilson were longtime clients of Quinn, but foes had little proof the incumbents were part of a “criminal nexus.”
McMaster and Wilson caught some breaks.
First, Rick Quinn resigned in December after pleading guilty to misconduct in office. All charges against Richard Quinn were dropped at the same time, though his firm paid a combined $5,500 for a fine and restitution for failing to register as a lobbyist, and he agreed to testify before the state grand jury.
Then a week before the primary, state Sen. John Courson, another Quinn client, decided to plead guilty to misconduct in office as his trial was about to start.
“That meant it was not in the paper for two weeks,” Nettles said.
It also didn't hurt that two solicitors helping Pascoe with the investigation endorsed McMaster, a tacit sign that the governor was not in trouble.
“They had access to information that we didn’t,” Nettles said.
Still, McMaster ended up in a runoff, despite being backed by President Donald Trump, a popular figure among South Carolina GOP primary voters.
How much of a role the Quinn issue played is difficult to measure. But because both McMaster and Wilson won their runoffs, they feel like voters elected them on their records in office while ignoring scandal chatter.
“Henry McMaster has spent his life in public service, building a reputation as an honest, open, and trustworthy man — one whom the voters of South Carolina clearly have great faith in," McMaster spokeswoman Caroline Anderegg said.
Wilson said he did not think GOP voters believed the news reports cited in his opponents’ attack ads because they have little faith in the media.
“A campaign based on ‘vote against him,’ while offering nothing to vote for is not a way to run,” Wilson said. “People are far smarter than the candidates, consultants and media think they are.”
McMaster and Wilson did not hire Quinn for their current races, but the attorney general continued working with one of Quinn’s daughters, who has handled his campaign accounting and fundraising for years.
“I don’t think it was right to discontinue my affiliation just because of what her father went through,” Wilson said. “She’s her own person.”
Smith, McMaster's Democratic opponent, did not want to talk directly about whether the Quinns would become an issue in the general election, but he argued voters are concerned about corruption.
"I do think a lot of time we get caught in this little Columbia bubble, but in the end it’s about leadership," he said. "It’s about leadership we can trust that’s going to do the right things that serve the people of our state before politicians serving themselves.”
Rick Quinn said he does not expect Smith to use the probe in his race, adding, “Any smart politician will see this is a failed strategy.”
Wilson’s Democratic opponent, Constance Anastopoulo, seems ready to raise the issues about Quinn. She sent an email blast to supporters Friday that said, “The citizens of South Carolina have had enough of the corruption.” Efforts to reach her last week were unsuccessful.
Richard Quinn said he was not surprised to find himself at the receiving end of negative campaign ads after years of producing them.
"There's mentality at large today that people were willing to absolutely say anything to get them votes," he said. "I have done negative commercials myself, but I was always careful to have it based on something that was true. We'd exaggerate and try to make it sound dramatic, but we were still telling the truth.
"I don't know if our nightmare is beginning to be over, but I was heartened that the voters were able to see through it."
Jamie Lovegrove contributed to this story.