COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster on Friday urged people across South Carolina to give to the One SC Fund to help people devastated by the floodwaters that continue to submerge parts of the Pee Dee.
"This is the worst of times for many of our friends and neighbors in the Pee Dee area. It's always wonderful when people come forward to help," he said.
A $500,000 donation from UnitedHealth Group to One SC, announced Friday, will jumpstart the rebuilding efforts. The first round of grants will be awarded next week, said Joanne Turnquist of the Central Carolina Community Foundation.
The fund was created by former Gov. Nikki Haley following the historic flooding of 2015 and used again for recovery efforts after Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Since November 2015, the fund has distributed nearly $3.5 million to nonprofits that do the work, helping more than 1,600 families return home.
"This disaster is one of unique magnitude, and it hasn't ended," Turnquist said.
Here's a by-the-numbers look at Florence's aftermath:
20,000
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hopes to use a hydraulic sandbag filler to aid flood protection efforts in Georgetown County. The goal is to fill 20,000 sandbags.
The @LouisvilleUSACE team at the hydraulic sandbag filler are currently filling approximately 700 sandbags an hour in support of the @GtCountySC local officials. The normal rate for this machine is 500 an hour. The goal is to fill approximately 20,000 bags for their use. pic.twitter.com/kcKd8tIYPx— Charleston District (@CharlestonCorps) September 21, 2018
Also, Horry County put out a call Friday for volunteers to help residents of Bucksport get sandbags.
Volunteer opportunity! Horry County has dropped off sandbags at James Frazier Community Center. If you can help Bucksport residents get sandbags to their homes, we encourage you to join us at James Frazier. Photo credit to @Horryjournalist with @MyHorryNews. pic.twitter.com/GhwImmBPln— Horry County Government (@HorryCounty_Gov) September 21, 2018
190
Flooding has forced about 190 road and bridge closures in the Pee Dee. But for the first time since Sunday, Interstate 95 is not on that list. All lanes through Dillon and Florence counties were set to reopen to traffic at 4 p.m. Friday, or as soon as the Department of Transportation can remove the barriers. Major arteries to Myrtle Beach remain closed. S.C. 22, known as the Conway Bypass, is closed between S.C. 905 to S.C. 90 due to flooding from the Waccamaw River. S.C. 9, a major route through the Pee Dee to North Myrtle Beach, is closed in several locations. S.C. 707 is closed from the Myrtle Beach airport to the Georgetown County line. S.C. 905 is also blocked in several locations from the North Carolina border to Conway.
Work on the temporary, 1.5-mile barrier along U.S. 501 in Conway, intended to keep at least one route to Myrtle Beach open, is expected to be finished Friday night. When that's done, traffic will flow in two directions on the southbound side of the highway. But to complete the work, all lanes were closed there at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
The state Department of Transportation has an online, real-time map of flooding-related closures.
4
Pee Dee rivers and creeks are at flood stage in at least four monitored locations. The Waccamaw River in Conway is already 6 feet over its banks and is expected to continue to rise through early next week. The forecasted high of 21.3 feet would be 3.4 feet above the record set after Hurricane Floyd in 1999. Lynches River in Effingham will probably crest this weekend. Black Creek near Quinby is in moderate flood stage but going down slowly. The Little Pee Dee near Galivants Ferry should crest Friday around the record level of 17 feet, which is 8 feet above flood stage.
The Great Pee Dee River in Cheraw had receded more than 23 feet by Friday morning to be back within its banks, after cresting at 46.6 feet earlier this week.
30,000
The floodwaters could impact more than 30,000 people in the Pee Dee, state emergency officials say. The agency has a three-day supply of food and water for 30,000 people at a distribution site in Florence and a separate supply for 3,000 people in Horry County. The S.C. National Guard has temporary bridges ready if needed.
9
The number of storm-related fatalities across South Carolina is currently nine.
800
About 800 homes and businesses in the Pee Dee are still without power. That's down from a peak of about 180,000 outages, according to the state's Emergency Management Division.
11
Eleven dams, including four in Marlboro County and three in Darlington County, have burst, though none of them are rated life-threatening, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control. Inspectors with the agency and Army Corps of Engineers have evaluated 264 dams since the storm.
15
There are 15 general population shelters open in South Carolina, including four additional shelters that opened in Florence on Friday. Local and state officials have additional shelters on standby, if needed.