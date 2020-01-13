COLUMBIA — South Carolina taxpayers would get nearly $430 million in tax relief, including another rebate, if lawmakers approve Gov. Henry McMaster's budget proposal released Monday.
The Republican governor wants taxpayers to benefit directly from some of the $1.8 billion in additional revenue the state can spend starting July 1. But leading members of the General Assembly have said they plan on spending the entire windfall from higher tax collections on long-needed projects.
McMaster has some spending plans as well.
In his executive budget, he recommended spending $100 million on upgrading South Carolina's prisons to make them safe for officers and inmates. His executive budget also formalizes his calls to give every K-12 public school teacher a $3,000 pay raise, costing $213 million, and expand state-paid full-day 4-year-old kindergarten to every district, at a cost of $53 million.
After 1.2 million taxpayers received a small rebate last year, McMaster's tax relief plan is expected to draw the most attention from South Carolinians, though his latest proposal largely repeat ideas legislators have previously ignored.
Still McMaster has had more success than his predecessors with legislators adopting his recommendations in some form, even if the amounts are smaller. That's because he's consulted legislators ahead of releasing his budget plans and not berated them publicly, as both former Govs. Mark Sanford and Nikki Haley did frequently.
Legislators leaders have already backed McMaster's calls for teacher pay raises and expanding full-day 4-year-old kindergarten.
The governor's tax cut plan includes returning $250 million as one-time rebates.
The actual amount would depend on what each household pays in income taxes from a $50 minimum returned to roughly 410,000 taxpayers to a high of $265,000 going to a single household. The average household rebate would be $204, according to the governor's office.
Last year, in response to McMaster's call for $200 million in rebates, the Legislature approved $67 million that sent taxpaying households a $50 check. Much of that money came from state taxes paid on a winning $1.5 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot ticket sold in the Upstate.
McMaster again called for cutting income tax rates, which would reduce revenue into state coffers by $161 million in the fiscal year that starts July 1, the governor's office said. Once fully phased in by 2025, his plan would reduce revenue by $860 million annually.
The governor also proposed again fully tax exempting the pension benefits of military veterans and first responders from state income taxes, reducing state revenue by an estimated $18.5 million and benefiting roughly 60,000 residents. State law already partially exempts their retirement benefits.
A top state business leader issued a warning to lawmakers after acknowledging that tax breaks are a priority for the legislative session that starts Tuesday.
"As far as tax reform goes, if you're a legislator and thinking you're going to get out of Columbia spending the $1.8 billion, the extra money that you have in the budget, I think you're confused," S.C. Chamber of Commerce President Ted Pitts told reporters Monday. "This is an election year." All 170 seats in the House and Senate are up for election in 2020.
McMaster’s budget serves as recommendations to S.C. House and Senate budget-writing committees.
The legislation must start in the House, where floor debate is expected in mid-March. The Senate will then make tweaks and pass its own plan, and a panel of representatives and senators will hammer out a compromise.
Jessica Holdman contributed to this report.