COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster on Tuesday lifted the evacuation order for Beaufort, Colleton and Jasper counties, calling it a "precision adjustment" based on Hurricane Florence's latest predicted path.
Those southern counties are exempted from the governor's Monday order for South Carolina's entire coastline to evacuate, starting at noon Tuesday.
Edisto Beach is an exception.
People on that beach, the only part of Edisto Island that's part of Colleton County, still must go.
The governor defended Monday's order, several days ahead of landfall, requiring about 1 million residents to flee. The exemptions bring that number down to about 760,000.
"Part of our team approach to this is to prepare for the worst and hope for the best," he said. "This is a very dangerous hurricane. We do not want to gamble with a single life of a single South Carolinian."
By early Tuesday, drivers could not go east on Interstate 26 from Columbia to Charleston, as ramps were closed to inbound traffic. Drivers also can't go east on U.S. Hwy. 501 into Myrtle Beach.
The lane reversals, which occured on I-26 ahead of schedule, are meant to ease traffic flow for evacuees heading inland.
By mid-day Tuesday, the traffic volume on I-26 was triple the normal flow, and that's expected to increase as the storm approaches, said Department of Transportation Secretary Christy Hall.
Because of the exemptions, there's no need to reverse lanes in Beaufort County, McMaster said.
"This is an unpredictable storm," the governor said. "We must be vigilant. We are in a very deadly and important game of chess with Hurricane Florence."
Hurricane Florence is on a path to be the most powerful storm to reach the Carolinas in three decades. As of Tuesday morning, it was less than 1,000 miles from South Carolina's coast.
Florence remains a Category 4 storm with 130 mph winds and was expected to keep strengthening.
Hurricane-force winds extend up to 40 miles from Florence's center, while tropical storm-force winds extend out 150 miles.
Much of the South Carolina coastline has been placed under hurricane and storm surge watches stretching 140 miles from Edisto Beach to the North Carolina border with Florence making landfall in southeastern North Carolina on Thursday.
Storm surges between Edisto Beach and Murrells Inlet could reach 2 to 4 feet, and reach up to 6 feet up to the North Carolina border, the National Hurricane Center said.
While North Carolina could take the brunt of the powerful storm, some forecasters said Florence could swirl back into South Carolina on Friday or Saturday.
Though McMaster calls the evacuation orders mandatory, no one will be forcibly removed from their homes. And no one is being asked to sign waiver forms. But anyone refusing to leave could become a victim of the hurricane, McMaster said.