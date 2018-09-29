S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster boarded a Blackhawk helicopter and took a tour of flood damage in the Georgetown area on Saturday.
The tour comes one day after Georgetown residents were able to breathe a sigh of relief after revised projections showed the city would most likely see far less of Hurricane Florence's floodwaters than expected before. It appeared on Saturday that Georgetown residents had escaped significant flooding, but McMaster and other officials urged residents not to let their guard down yet.
Georgetown County officials announced Friday that they expected the rivers to crest by Saturday. The two local shelters will close at noon on Saturday. Most county offices and facilities will resume normal operations Monday.
Speaking after the tour to local press, McMaster praised South Carolina's disaster response, noting that the state has now experienced 3 significant flooding events over the last few years. He lauded how South Carolina's state and local agencies have worked seamlessly together and partnered with the federal government to achieve rapid recovery for residents affected by the storm.
The state Department of Natural Resources originally expected 5 to 10 feet of flooding in some areas of Georgetown, but then reduced those projections to 2 to 5 feet in the hardest-hit areas.
Residents upstream of the historic city, however, were not as lucky.
Bucksport and Conway, the Horry County seat, remained severely flooded on Friday.
Closer to the coast, the Intracoastal Waterway at Socastee near Myrtle Beach crested Thursday more than 2.6 feet above its previous record set after Hurricane Matthew hit two years ago. Severe floodwater lingered there Friday.
Among the most devastated communities in Socastee was the Rosewood Estates area, a large area of mostly ranch houses near Socastee High School.
Hurricane Florence dumped at least 11 trillion gallons of water on the Carolinas. Much of that water then headed downstream into South Carolina at a tortuously slow pace, where it displaced about 11,000 people, damaged or destroyed thousands of homes, and set new flood records as the water headed downriver toward Georgetown.