Gov. Henry McMaster moves to prevent SC from accepting migrant children from border region

Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order directing the S.C. Department of Social Services to prevent federal agencies from placing undocumented and unaccompanied migrant children from the southern border into South Carolina foster care and group homes.
The April 12 order comes after McMaster contacted DSS about the system’s capacity to accommodate minors, thousands of whom have entered the U.S. in recent months.
In an April 8 letter, DSS Director Michael Leach told McMaster the federal government has made preliminary inquiries to move an unknown number of unaccompanied migrant children from the southern border and put them in South Carolina foster care or group homes licensed by DSS.
McMaster is moving to stop that from happening.
“South Carolina’s children must always be given first priority for placement into foster care and the state’s strained resources must be directed to addressing the needs of its children," the governor wrote Leach, according to a press announcement April 12.
"Allowing the federal government to place an unlimited number of unaccompanied migrant children into our state’s child welfare system for an unspecified length of time is an unacceptable proposition," McMaster added. "We’ve been down this road with the federal government before and the state usually ends up ‘on the hook.’”
McMaster asked the agency to determine potential risks posed to the state's child welfare system and to provide options to mitigate them.
McMaster spent part of last week visiting the border region addressing S.C. National Guard units there.
More than 19,000 children traveling alone across the Mexican border were picked up by U.S. authorities in March, authorities have said.
