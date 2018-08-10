The new school year is nearly upon us and parents will inevitably have questions.
Depending on your school district, there might be a central hotline or a variety of numbers to call for different types of issues. Here's a quick guide:
Berkeley County, classes start Aug. 20
The district encourages parents to call their child's school with any questions. Schools should have representatives available to take your questions all next week.
For questions and concerns about school buses, you'll need to call the area bus office for your child's school. To find the correct office and phone number, visit the district's transportation website at bcsdschools.net/Page/24365.
Charleston County, Aug. 20
From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Aug. 21, the school district's back-to-school hotline will be up and running at 843-937-6366. The hotline will be open every day except Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 18 and 19.
According to the district, the hotline is for "questions related to topics such as registration, transportation and school start times." For more information, visit ccsdschools.com.
Dorchester District 2, Aug. 20
Call the main district office line with any questions at 843-873-2901, and an operator can connect you with the right department.
For updates on school bus routes and delays, visit the district website at dorchester2.k12.sc.us and click on the yellow school bus icon near the bottom of the page.
Dorchester District 4, Aug. 20
Call your child's school with any general questions about the school year. For bus-related issues, call the district office main line at 843-563-4535. More information is available at dorchester4.k12.sc.us.