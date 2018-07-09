Javetta Campbell first learned the news from a text message.
She clicked on a screenshot of a news article her cousin sent her that Monday morning in June. Baffled, she stared at surveillance images of herself and her husband, Timothy, from their shopping trip to Ulta Beauty two days earlier. The husband and wife, pictured in matching Adidas shirts, were being described as shoplifting suspects alongside three women they didn't know.
Mount Pleasant police released the collage of images to the media and on social media to ask for help identifying the individuals. Police said they were suspected of stealing more than $500 worth of merchandise from the store.
"That's me, but that can't be me," Campbell recalled thinking. "I mean yeah, we were there, but no, we didn't take anything."
She rummaged through the garbage at her home in Goose Creek for the crumpled receipt that showed she'd paid for makeup on her debit card.
Meanwhile, Timothy Campbell's cellphone was buzzing with calls and texts at his job as a zoning inspector for the city of North Charleston. He called his wife and told her to get dressed; they were getting a lawyer to clear their names.
Late the next afternoon, police released another statement that excluded the couple's photos and said "two of the individuals originally pictured were not involved in the shoplifting case." Officers were still looking for the other women.
By then, their faces had already been plastered on TV news broadcasts and social media. Online comments attacked their reputations as leaders in their church and Javetta Campbell's profession as a gospel recording artist.
"At that point, we had said to ourselves, 'The damage is done,'" she said.
'It was very hurtful'
Law enforcement agencies commonly turn to social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter to share images of suspects they're trying to identify. These posts can have a wide reach, and police say it's a quick way to collect tips about suspects in crimes such as shoplifting, identity theft and robberies.
"Some people are so good they’ll say, 'This is John Doe and this is where he lives,'" Charleston Police Department spokesman Charles Francis said.
News reports from around the country in recent years show innocent people are sometimes implicated.
In Oregon last year, police looking for a wanted fugitive released a Facebook photo of an MBA candidate with the same name.
The police chief of Richmond, Va., apologized after his department released photos of the wrong teenager suspected in a homicide in 2016.
Perhaps the most egregious example in recent times was when authorities misidentified a man as the suspect in the deadly ambush of Dallas police officers in 2016. The Dallas Police Department tweeted a photo of a man who was legally carrying a rifle and said he was one of the suspects they were looking for.
In the Grand Strand, Georgetown County Sheriff's Office spokesman Jason Lesley said authorities consider libel laws when asking for the public's help identifying someone.
"We want to be solid on the suspects that we're looking for. And we're careful about how we word it," he said, adding that investigators might describe someone as a person they want to speak with as opposed to labeling them a suspect.
In Javetta and Timothy Campbell's case, a manager at Ulta in the Mount Pleasant Towne Centre called police June 2 to report that four women and a man had just shoplifted, according to an incident report. The man was said to be the lookout while the women stole fragrances.
An Ulta Beauty spokesperson said in a statement the company has reached out to the Campbells to apologize.
"As is typical when cooperating with local law enforcement, we provided images of guests, including the Campbells, which we understand were posted by police in error," the spokesperson said.
Mount Pleasant police declined to answer questions for this story. Inspector Chip Googe provided a statement saying detectives use information reported by witnesses and surveillance video when deciding whether to release images of individuals.
"The totality of the circumstances for each case is evaluated before requesting the public's help to identify a person we need to speak with," Googe said in the statement.
The Post and Courier did not run any stories on the shoplifting incident.
The Campbells still don't understand how their photos got included with the images of the three other women, who were thought to have stolen from the store a few days earlier, the incident report stated.
Javetta Campbell said she first browsed the store alone and looked for lip gloss and foundation that Saturday afternoon. Her husband met up with her about 15 minutes later and had her smell some cologne on a fragrance strip.
Javetta Campbell stood in line to pay, and her husband waited for her at the doors. An employee who was on the phone saw them walk out together. No one questioned them.
The Campbells, who are black, said they believe they were profiled. The three other women also are black.
"We happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time," Javetta Campbell said. "(The manager) saw our faces and because we all matched, we were placed in that category."
Word traveled fast once police released their photos. People who've known Javetta Campbell, 41, since she was a teenager questioned her character. Harsh comments reached their relatives and people from their church, Christian Praise and Worship Center, where Timothy Campbell, 46, is the minister of music and his wife is the worship leader.
Before their names were cleared, Timothy Campbell worried his 27-year employment with North Charleston could be in jeopardy. He said his supervisor told him not to return to work until the issue was resolved. He realizes his employer was following protocol.
"It was very hurtful," he said. "I've been there so long, and for that accusation to come up like this. Something like that could've definitely been a detriment to my job."
An apology
Timothy and Javetta Campbell hesitated to leave their house while their photos circulated the internet and on TV. At one point, Javetta Campbell told her husband she was giving up her singing career, which has taken her out of state and overseas for performances.
They've since slipped back into their normal routines — and Javetta Campbell says she will continue to perform — but they're cautious now when shopping. They look for cameras when they walk into a store and try to avoid carrying bags and wearing clothing with pockets.
"To me, it’s still in the back of my mind when we walk into a store. Are they watching? Did they see our pictures on the TV? They know who we are and maybe they think we’re coming to steal from their store," Timothy Campbell said.
Their attorneys, Myesha Brown and Margie Pizarro of Summerville, have arranged a meeting next week with Mount Pleasant police. The lawyers said they're in the process of requesting information from Ulta and police and are considering the couple's next steps.
Javetta Campbell thinks police were negligent in their investigation. She hopes they'll apologize.
"They're acting like this is small to them, but in our world, this is a big thing," she said.