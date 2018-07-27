Goose Creek voters go the polls Tuesday to fill the City Council seat left vacant when Councilman Greg Habib was elected mayor in April.
Five candidates are running for the at-large nonpartisan seat: former Councilman Kimo Esarey, Christopher S Chapman, Christopher Harmon, Gayla McSwain and Tom Keefe.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Marguerite Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
Another special election is expected to be held in early 2019 after Councilman Brandon Cox gives up his seat to serve on Berkeley County Council.
Cox took the District 5 seat in the June Republican primary because no Democrat has filed for the seat. But he won't take office until January.
Once he resigns, the special election dates will be set.
This month, City Council voted to move its future council elections from April to November.