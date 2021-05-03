Goose Creek stabbing leaves man dead, suspect in custody

GOOSE CREEK — One man is dead and another person is in custody after a stabbing the morning of May 3.
Officers responded to a report of a stabbing around 10:33 a.m. May 3 in the 400 block of Madeline Drive, said Capt. James Brown, a Goose Creek Police Department spokesman.
They found a 42-year-old man who'd been stabbed once in the chest, Brown said. Paramedics took the man to Trident Medical Center, but he later died.
Three other people were at the scene and officers identified one of them as the suspect, who was "immediately taken into custody," the captain said.
Officers took the suspect, who wasn't named on May 3, in for questioning, Brown said. The two others at the location were juveniles and their identities not released by police.
Further information about the case wasn't available.