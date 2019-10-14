Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured in Goose Creek Sunday night.
Officers were called at 8:52 p.m. to Adeline Drive in the Boulder Bluff subdivision and found two victims in the side yard of a residence, according to the Goose Creek Police Department.
"One of the victims succumbed to his injuries on scene," police said. "The other was transported to Trident (Medical Center) with life threatening injuries."
Further information was not immediately available Monday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Goose Creek Police Department at 843-863-5200 and dial extension 2336, or call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.