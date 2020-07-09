You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

Goose Creek shooting leaves 1 man dead, police say

  • Updated
goose-creek-police webref (copy)

One person was killed in a Goose Creek shooting on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called at 1:34 p.m. to a report of shots fired on Sora Lane near Woodland Lakes Road, according to the Goose Creek Police Department. 

They found a 20-year-old man on the front porch of a home, police said. Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene. 

Further information about the shooting was not available Thursday. 

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Goose Creek Police Department at 843-863-5200.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Tags

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Free Times Breaking News