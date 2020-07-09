Goose Creek shooting leaves 1 man dead, police say

One person was killed in a Goose Creek shooting on Thursday afternoon.
Officers were called at 1:34 p.m. to a report of shots fired on Sora Lane near Woodland Lakes Road, according to the Goose Creek Police Department.
They found a 20-year-old man on the front porch of a home, police said. Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Further information about the shooting was not available Thursday.
Anyone with information about the incident should call the Goose Creek Police Department at 843-863-5200.