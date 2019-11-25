The Goose Creek Rural Fire Department has seen its volunteer staff dwindle from 70-plus in the late 1990s to 22 today.

It relies on part-time paid firefighters and volunteers to operate and serve nearly 20,000 residents, so it was welcome news to Chief Robert Maibach when the department received a federal grant recently to aid in recruiting and keeping a staff of volunteer firefighters.

Totaling $552,258, the grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be allocated over four years to help staff and maintain the department, which relies on both paid and volunteer firefighters.

The grant came at a critical time for the department, which has seen its volunteer staff decline over the last 20 years to a point where Maibach said he has never seen a deficit so great.

"Across the country, volunteerism is at an all-time low," he said. "The reasons are varied, ranging from socioeconomic to just a decline in community involvement."

The department has a staff of 49 people. Of those, 27 are part-time paid workers and 22 are volunteers — three of whom do administrative work.

FEMA's grant is tasked with helping the department overcome those barriers. Maibach said the grant is designed to recruit and retain 15 volunteers per year, which would ideally put volunteer numbers at around 100. But the department's goal is to have a roster of around 75 volunteers when the grant concludes in 2022.

This, Maibach said, is because the department's average volunteer retention has been around two to three years.

"The way folks are today, the way they live their lives, there's so many opportunities and things to be involved in," he said. "They get pulled in a lot of different directions."

The grant will help the department in different ways throughout the four years. There are funds set aside so it can purchase a new LED sign for the front of the station to help deliver messaging, and allows for money to be spent on a marketing campaign to detail volunteer opportunities.

Last year, Maibach said the department began offering small stipends to the volunteers to help cover gas and incidental costs, but had to make it part of the budget. Starting next year, the grant will take care of the stipend costs so the department will have money freed in its budget to take on capital improvements and help replace equipment if needed.

Maibach stressed that the need for volunteers isn't just for folks willing to run into a burning building. The department also needs help with administrative duties, vehicle maintenance and IT support, among other needs.

"Volunteers make up the difference," he said.

The rural Fire Department was established in 1959. The district it serves has grown exponentially in the past few years, and now includes an estimated 18,500 residents in around 5,000 homes, 11 apartment complexes, five shopping centers, three public schools and several industrial facilities — including Dominion Energy.

Fire services in unincorporated Berkeley County are delivered through a network of 25 fire departments, including the Goose Creek Rural Fire Department. The departments are organized as nonprofit corporations, which execute contracts with the county to provide services to their respective districts.