Goose Creek residents voice concerns after their homes witness severe flooding

GOOSE CREEK — Many Goose Creek residents are spending their second week of June clearing out water damage following a recent severe downpour and flood.

During the weekend of June 5, Goose Creek witnessed roughly 5-6 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service, leading to several homes dealing with major concerns around flooding, some for the first time, others as veterans.

"The amount of rain that fell in roughly 90 minutes is considered a worst-case scenario for a 24-hour period," said Frank Johnson, a spokesman with the city of Goose Creek.

While city officials said the drainage gates at its ponds and lakes were immediately opened, they also said that flooding was unavoidable in certain areas.

"It was like a swamp," said Goose Creek resident Cali Krause pointing to her front yard. "I could take a little raft."

She has lived at her home off Vine Street for the last eight years. Any time there is heavy rain she expects a little flooding. On June 5, she couldn't see her front yard — the water was that deep.

In a perfect world, Krause said she would rather see it all pumped into a nearby lake.

Her neighbor, Quirino Hernandez, shared a similar experience. His family has been in their current home for a couple of months. Though thankfully none of the flooding reached the inside of his home, his front and backyard was covered with water.

"It was a lot," he said.

The area around Vine Street was hit hard with severe flooding. While many residents said this isn't the first time they've had flooding in the area, this was the worst.

One of the homes hit the hardest was owned by Sherry McCreary. She lives there with her partner, daughter and grandchildren. Most of the residents pointed to her Vine Street home as one of the main places that saw the most damage.

On June 5, neighbors drove by taking pictures and offering assistance. During the time span of around two hours, the inside of McCreary's home was inundated so bad that the flooding inside reached to her ankle.

She said she'd become used to a small room in the back of her home being flooded, and that in the last 20 years her home has been flooded at least five times.

"This is the worst it's ever been," she said.

She doesn't have flood insurance because she said she technically doesn't live in a flood zone. A neighbor up the street is facing similar issues after his shed was flooded during the weekend storm.

L.D. Nelson said he wasn't offered flooding insurance for the same reasons as McCreary. But after the recent washout he said he is definitely going to find a way to get some.

"This is the biggest (flood) we've ever had," he said.

McCreary said she has reached out to varying town and county officials about her home with no luck towards a solution or answers. Local Red Cross volunteers had to offer assistance to help with the recent damage.

In response to residents' concerns, the town is suggesting they send email to Report@CityofGooseCreek.com. There, residents can send their flooding complaints so officials know where to look for areas of concern.

"We will use this information immediately to make sure all drainage is functioning properly," Johnson said.

They plan to use the information to keep Berkeley County updated on those problem areas as well.

McCreary said at this point she is considering taking some sort of legal action, considering how long the flooding has been a problem. During heavy rain days the water drains from uphill and sits in her yard.

Ideally she wants to be able to fix the home up enough to sell it. The reason is her fear of mold.

Years ago her daughter, Lauren Chance, had to be hospitalized because of a severe bacterial infection. Though she said she can't prove whether or not it was mold related, the situation has given her continued anxiety.

"I don't know what I'm living in," she said.