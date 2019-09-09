Goose Creek police are hunting for a man accused of opening fire at an apartment complex on Monday morning, striking one person in the arm.
Officers were called to a shooting near the 1000 building of the Waters at St. James apartment complex on Emma Meredith Circle, and arrived shortly before 8:30 a.m.
First responders said they found a victim with a gunshot wound in his arm, who accused Jamal Denico Baylock, 25, of shooting him in the arm and then driving away in a charcoal gray Dodge Charger.
Police have issued an attempted murder warrant for Baylock, whom they say should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about the case or Blaylock's location can contact police at 843-863-5200 ext. 2355 or call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.