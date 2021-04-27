Goose Creek police searching for 3 suspects in armed robbery, shooting at bowling alley

GOOSE CREEK — Police are searching for three people they believe robbed a group of friends outside a bowling alley, shooting one of them before fleeing the night of April 25.

One person, a minor who was not named, was in custody, the Goose Creek Police Department said.

The robbery and shooting happened about 10:05 p.m., police said. Five friends were leaving Royal Lanes bowling alley when four males with handguns got out of a red sedan.

Three of the friends moved to take cover, according to an incident report. One lay on the back floor of the truck. Another crawled from the driver's seat to the back, where he was pulled out by his friend who was crouching out of sight of the robbers.

But one of their friends lagged behind and was walking to the truck as the robbers moved in, the report said.

One suspect held a gun to the man's head and took a wallet containing about $380, the report said.

He told officers he recognized the person who put the gun to his head but didn't know his full name, the report said, but gave officers the suspect's Snapchat handle.

The victim who was robbed told officers he saw one of the suspects hit a 19-year-old friend with a handgun, the report said. The teenager tried to run after he was struck, but the suspects opened fire. The teen also was armed and shot back. The suspects got into their car and fled, the report said.

After the suspects left, the victim went to check on his friend, who he found taking cover behind a vehicle, the report said. He saw his friend was shot in the left leg and heard air escaping from a tire, which he believed was also truck by a bullet.

He called 911, the report said.

Others in the friend group told police similar stories about the robbery and their attempts to get out of harm's way.

"The victim identified his robber by his first name," according to a police statement. "During the investigation it was determined that the suspect, named by the victim, was in fact at Trident Medical Center with a gunshot wound."

Further information about the case was not available April 27. Investigators said three suspects are at large. Anyone with information on the case can call Investigator Doug Gallucio at 843-863-5200, ext. 2338.