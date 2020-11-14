Goose Creek police investigating shooting that killed 30-year-old man

GOOSE CREEK — Goose Creek police are searching for the shooter who killed a 30-year-old man Friday evening.

First responders were called to a shooting just before 7:45 p.m., according to police, at the Cobblestone Village Apartments near St. James Avenue.

In a back bedroom, they found a 30-year-old man who'd been shot. The man was unresponsive, according to Capt. James Brown, and was declared dead at the scene.

Police haven't made any arrests in the homicide, Brown said, and aren't identifying the victim until his family has been notified.

It's the third homicide that Goose Creek police have investigated in 2020, according to records maintained by The Post and Courier, and the 67th in the tri-county area.