Goose Creek Police Department spreads a little Christmas joy with holiday event

GOOSE CREEK — Jasmine Pasoquen didn’t think there was going to be a Christmas this year.

But with a little help from the Goose Creek Police Department, Pasoquen and Maddex, her 2-year-old son, are going to have a happy holiday season.

The police department brought a little holiday cheer Tuesday night when officers hosted 'Adopt a Family: Operation Christmas Joy' at Crowfield Plantation to help five area families in need. The families were treated to a three-course turkey dinner with all the trimmings and then got to unwrap a few presents.

It was an unexpected early Christmas for the Pasoquen family.

“I’m a young, single mother, and having this event has been a Christmas miracle,” said Pasoquen, who graduated from Fort Dorchester High School in 2018. “This has helped us out so much. We are able to enjoy Christmas because of it. Without it, I don't think we would have had a Christmas this year.”

Pasoquen had been working as an assembler at the Mercedes-Benz Van plant in Ladson when the coronavirus pandemic hit in March. In June, she was laid off and has been working part-time at a call center since. She lost her car not long after getting laid off when she couldn’t make the monthly payments.

“I had no idea if we were going to have a house to live in, let alone if we were going to have a Christmas,” she said.

Enter the Goose Creek Police Department.

Through sponsorships and entry fees, the department was able to raise more than $22,000 by holding the "Hot Pursuit 5K" race in June. Most of the money went to the department’s "Shop with a Badge" program, in which needy children are taken Christmas shopping.

Earlier in the month, the department was able to take 41 children Christmas shopping, spending $200 on each during the "Shop with a Badge" event.

Goose Creek police Chief L.J. Roscoe was surprised that the program still had money left and came up with "Adopt a Family: Operation Christmas Joy." The department was able to pull together the event in less than three weeks.

“This has been a really rough year for everyone, and as police officers our mission is to serve the community and help out,” Roscoe said. “We had money left over wanted to share our good fortune with the families that needed it the most.”

Not only did the department provide a meal and a few presents to the families. Officers also pitched in for necessities as well. Each family received a $100 gift card to Food Lion, $150 towards this month’s utility bill and an additional $400 cashier’s check.

Pasoquen said she planned to put the $400 toward next month’s rent.

“We’ve been going to churches and food banks to get our food, so the gift card to Food Lion is really going to help,” Pasoquen said.

The highlight of the night might have been when Ahmir Bradley, 6, got his first glimpse at his new bike. Ahmir was able to bike for a quick spin, pedaling around the dining room.

“He’s so excited,” said his mother, Clevone Bradley. “The pandemic has hit us hard, and to know that someone out there is looking out for our family is a blessing. This means everything. I want to thank the police department.”